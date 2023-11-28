Ingevity extends partnership with TRiiSO, LLC, expands Capa® distribution footprint for customers in the United States and Canada

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) today announced an extension of the distributorship with TRiiSO LLC (TRiiSO) to expand the distribution footprint for the company’s Capa® products from the current western United States (U.S.) to include all the U.S. and Canada. The new agreement will broaden capabilities to serve existing Capa customers and support growth into new markets in North America.

“ Growing our partnership will allow for wider adoption of Ingevity’s Capa technology and improved support for existing and new applications,” said Ingevity senior vice president and president, Advanced Polymer Technologies, Steve Hulme. “ Leveraging TRiiSO’s nationwide reach and 50-year track record of supplying the coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers (CASE) market strengthens our commitment to providing current and future customers with innovative products and best in class technical and customer service.”

“ Ingevity’s focus on providing solutions to difficult formulating challenges aligns well with TRiiSO’s technical support strengths,” said TRiiSO vice president, Principal Management, Mark McBee. “ We are excited to expand our business footprint with Ingevity throughout North America for the benefit of our existing and new customers interested in high performance specialty polyols.”

The new distributorship agreement will take effect as of December 25, 2023.

