Varberg Energi Selects Hansen to Power Intraday Trading

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce Varberg Energi, a Swedish energy company, as a new Hansen customer. Varberg Energi, which has recently added physical-trading operations and balance responsibility to its services, will leverage Hansen Trade to enable this.

The intraday trading solution within Hansen Trade will allow Varberg Energi to automate intraday trading operations and balance management. With Hansen Trade as part of its everyday operating infrastructure, Varberg Energi will be able to take advantage of physical trading operations without the need to spend significant time and effort on manual operations.

Jens Nordberg, Head of Energy Trading, Varberg Energi, commented: “We have recently made a strategic decision to insource physical-trading operations and balance responsibility. Combined with our flexibility portfolio, we believe that this will create the right conditions for us to address imbalances. Therefore, we wanted to select the best possible solution in the market for our intraday trading operations – and with the usability and flexibility of Hansen Trade, combined with its strong track record in power-trading operations in the Nordic region, we were convinced that this was the most compelling option. We believe that Hansen Trade places us in the best possible position during this transitional moment within the company, facilitating a seamless and successful start with our physical trading operations.”

Adam Seskis, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Growth at Hansen, commented: “The pivotal moment that Varberg Energi finds itself in right now, undergoing a major transformation, calls for a versatile and multi-modular solution that can help them navigate this change. We are extremely proud to have been selected by them as part of their transformation journey. Hansen’s Trade platform already empowers many energy companies across the Nordic region – Skelleftea Kraft, Bixia, Vantaa Energy, Tampereen Sähkölaitos, Malarenergi and Jämtkraft, to name a few – to operate with unparalleled agility, and with confidence in their supporting infrastructure. This all-new agreement is further testament to the vital role of Hansen Trade and the unique value of its multi-modular architecture.”

Part of the Hansen Suite for Energy & Utilities, and delivered as a cloud-based SaaS solution, Hansen Trade fully meets the flexibility and scalability demands of the evolving energy trading market.

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen

Hansen (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves hundreds of customers in more than 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About Varberg Energi

Varberg Energi is an energy and broadband group owned by Varberg Municipality, through Varbergs Stadshus AB. The organisation has around 120 employees and turnover in 2022 of approximately SEK 1.2 billion. Its business areas are electricity, district heating, gas, energy optimisation, broadband, internet services and energy solutions such as energy storages, charging infrastructure and solar-cell packages.

The concern for the environment means investing in its own production of renewable energy. As an electricity supplier, Varberg Energi provides electricity from renewable and fossil-free energy sources.

For more information, visit www.varbergenergi.se/