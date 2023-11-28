Paragonix Technologies Unveils Expansive Organ Procurement Network

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragonix Technologies, a pioneer in organ transplant solutions, is proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive network of donor organ procurement, preservation, and transportation services. This expansion includes the establishment of seven strategically located procurement hubs across the United States, designed to optimize coordination and logistics for the transplant community. These hubs, equipped to provide around-the-clock, on-demand support, comprise a team of over 50 distinguished procurement professionals, including certified surgeons and preservationists, all dedicated to advancing the field of organ transplantation.

Paragonix sets itself apart through a comprehensive approach, transcending conventional service frameworks. “Our aim is to provide a holistic, tailor-made solution catering specifically to the unique demands of each transplant center,” remarked Dr. Joseph J. Rubelowsky M.D., FACS, Paragonix Donor Surgeon located in the North-East. “We’ve carefully crafted our clinical network to not only expand access to donor organs but also to foster growth in transplantation programs and significantly reduce the complexities inherent in organ recovery. Our team comprises handpicked, experienced procurement experts dedicated to delivering care that rises to the high standards of America's transplant system.”

The Paragonix service initiative is strategically designed to cultivate a more sustainable, equitable, and accessible organ transplant ecosystem. Through forming key partnerships with premium logistics providers and capitalizing on our advanced preservation techniques and technologies, Paragonix guarantees reliable, timely delivery of vital resources. This approach not only facilitates successful transplant procedures, but also significantly curtails the extensive costs and time typically associated with the transplant journey.

"Optimizing every facet of a donor organ’s journey is our core mission,” said Dr. Lisa Anderson, CEO and President of Paragonix Technologies. “We are wholly dedicated to augmenting the commendable work of transplant centers and organ procurement organizations. With this expansion, Paragonix enters into a new chapter, markedly enhancing our comprehensive offerings to provide transplant centers with mission-critical resources to optimize the utilization of donor organs.”

Additionally, Paragonix has forged an exclusive partnership with Southern Californian Transplant Associates (SCTA) to offer Advanced DCD (Donation After Circulatory Death) Recovery Services. Under the leadership of SCTA co-founder and renowned heart transplant surgeon, Dr. Victor Pretorius, MBChB, this partnership aims to expand the limited supply of donor organs by providing transplant centers with DCD organ recovery alternatives. “Together, we’re forging a new path where we can mitigate the complexities of transplantation in a way that’s never been done before. This exciting collaboration underscores the significance of integrating standardized surgical protocols with cutting-edge technology for the benefit of our patients,” said Dr. Pretorius.

As a leading transplant company, Paragonix now offers a versatile array of solutions, tailored to meet the diverse needs of organ transplantation. This approach encompasses various avenues of support across the field. With the focus on the continual advancement of cutting-edge technology – as seen with the first-in-human landmark case of the latest BAROguard Donor Lung Preservation System – and the meticulous orchestration of an on-demand support network, Paragonix is committed to innovating the standard of care in organ transplantations. With a philosophy centered around simplicity, Paragonix persistently strives to exceed the ever-evolving needs of organ transplantation, enhancing both access and the quality of care.

For more information about Paragonix Technologies, please visit paragonix.com.

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies is a leading developer, manufacturer, and service provider in the organ transplant industry, establishing a novel approach to organ preservation.

Paragonix Technologies provides Advanced Organ Preservation (“AOP”) devices that safeguard donor organs during the journey between donor and recipient patients. Our FDA-cleared and CE-marked devices incorporate clinically proven and medically trusted cold preservation techniques that allow unprecedented physical and thermal protection to the organ during transit. All Paragonix AOP devices are natively integrated with our novel digital app, delivering real-time organ tracking data and monitoring logistics for transplant teams seeking a secure and centralized solution. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com.

Connect with us on LinkedIn: Paragonix Technologies

Follow us on Twitter: @ParagonixSherpa

Like Us on Facebook: Paragonix SherpaPak

S-002 Ver. 0