$3B Advisor Firm Mammini Company Shifts to Commonwealth for Next Wave of Growth

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, announces that Mammini Company, a former Lincoln Investments firm from San Diego, California, has joined its network of affiliated advisors. With nearly $3 billion in client assets, Mammini is built to last and is poised for its next wave of growth.

Owner and president Mike Mammini, CFP®, CIMA®, AIF®, is one of four advisors, including son Mitch Mammini, CFA®, on the staff of eight. Mammini grounds its relationships with clients—especially labor unions and corporate retirement plan sponsors—in the shared value of craftsmanship and integrity. Mammini Company has worked shoulder to shoulder with its clients, who are located throughout California and the West Coast, since its founding more than 30 years ago. For more information, visit www.mammini.com.

Labor unions and corporate retirement plans are a “core component” of the firm’s practice, according to Mike Mammini. ”The foundation of our defined contribution retirement plan practice stems from my father’s leadership in the Sheet Metal Workers’ Union and has forged our roll-up-your-sleeves approach to designing sustainable retirement plans for working-class families.”

The shift to Commonwealth positions Mammini for strategic expansion because it now has access to a broader and deeper tool kit for serving organizations and individuals. “Partnering with Commonwealth gives us, and our clients, access to sophisticated technology that we just didn’t have before. We see big value in Commonwealth’s institutional knowledge, the full Investment Research team, and the accessible support of being eight miles away from the San Diego home office."

Equally important, Mammini sought peers who could provide context and community as it expands. “We wanted to be with a fresh cohort—with firms of a similar size, doing similar things, that we can learn from,” said Mammini. The mutual respect he, his son, Mitch, and the firm staff have resonated with Commonwealth leaders and signaled a strong start to a sustainable collaboration. Mike Mammini added, “Even if we weren’t in the same business, we’d get along with them. We have similar goals and values, and we both understand how important service and accountability are to our clients.”

With the next generation of leadership in place, the firm is now engineering another wave of growth, translating its trust fund experience and retirement plan expertise to expand its footprint in both markets. Fresh services, such as personalized financial wellness programs for employees, amplify Mammini’s value to all employer-sponsored plan clients.

“The Mammini family heritage of equipping working families with financial security is dear to the heart of the Commonwealth mission,” said Becca Hajjar, managing principal and chief business development officer. “We are happy to welcome them to the Commonwealth community and look forward to merging their experience with energy and resources that fuel all our affiliated advisors.”

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides financial advisors with holistic, integrated solutions that support business evolution, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, 10 Times in a Row.” Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about how Commonwealth partners with more than 2,100 independent financial advisors overseeing more than $242.9 billion* in assets nationwide by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

