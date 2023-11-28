HES Employee Wellness Program Participants Log 14 Million Miles in Walktober

MIDLAND, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Health Enhancement Systems (HES), industry-leading employee wellness challenges company, recently completed its 21st consecutive Walktober season. Participants in more than 150 corporations, health plans/systems, colleges/universities, school districts, and government entities walked over 14 million miles (28 billion steps) during October.

“This was our most successful fall challenge, ever,” commented Walktober program director and HES account management team leader Rachel LaBerge. “Organizations are looking for ways to bring people together and rally around a common wellness goal. Clients tell us this program gets more participation and produces better results than anything they’ve implemented.”

I just wanted to reach out and say I have been loving Walktober. It was fun last year, and this year it’s even better… props to the team behind it! The whole thing is so well designed, it’s just really impressive. Thanks for doing what you do!

Marcia M.

Illinois State University

The program challenges participants to achieve 6000, 8000, or 10,000 steps a day — earning red, orange, or gold leaves while contributing to their organization’s goal. The optional team competition attracted over 70,000 participants in groups of 4-5, each aiming for a top spot on the overall leaderboard.

Participant engagement is driven by revealing stunning fall images from around the world as they log progress and fill their Walktober tree with leaves. Interactive social tools — including a Friends feature, 260 shareable recipes, message board, resources, and daily health tips — all combine to create an immersive mobile or desktop experience. Everyone is inspired to make the most of this spectacular season… to move more throughout October and beyond for numerous physical and mental well-being benefits.

Being a part of this activity for the first time was an awesome experience! I was able to join in along with friends and coworkers to have fun and see how well each of us is doing. I was always excited to earn my leaves! Thank you!

Loel K.

Hawaii Employer-Union Health Benefits Trust Fund

“We’re thrilled with 2023 Walktober results,” LaBerge confirmed. “And we already have more commitments for next year than we’ve ever had nearly a year out.”

Wellness and HR managers as well as benefits consultants outlining 2024 wellness program plans can watch a 1-minute Walktober preview video to learn more or visit walktober.com.

About HES

Health Enhancement Systems is the industry leader in immersive workplace wellness challenges — inspiring employees, members, and clients to take action in a broad range of physical, mental, financial, and social health behaviors. The company serves corporations, health plans, educational institutions, health systems, government entities, and membership organizations throughout North America and across the globe with 500+ implementations each year, directly and through industry-leading health plan partners, health management firms, and benefits consultants.