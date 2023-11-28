Bayer and Hurdle launch precision health strategic partnership

SAN FRANCISCO & BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hurdle, a pioneer in diagnostic testing, and the Consumer Health division of Bayer have launched a strategic partnership to advance consumer innovations in the emerging area of healthy aging. The partnership is designed to enhance the companies’ shared ambition to transform self-care through personalized solutions.

This alliance integrates Hurdle's cutting-edge technology with Bayer’s consumer-focused product development expertise and global footprint. Through this alliance, Bayer will sell Hurdle’s saliva-based Chronomics Biological Age Test through direct-to-consumer e-commerce, with the shared goal of advancing precision health and the science behind measuring biological age through epigenetic biomarkers.

“Across cultures a consistent priority for people is better managing how they age,” said David Evendon-Challis, chief scientific officer and head of R&D for the Consumer Health division of Bayer. “While aging is common to us all in terms of time, how our bodies age on the inside is unique to each person and can be impacted by many factors including environment, lifestyle and genetics. Enabling people to better understand their unique place in this journey through scientific data is the first step to helping them take proactive steps in supporting their own cellular aging process.”

Tom Stubbs, CEO of Hurdle, commented, “Our partnership with Bayer marks a significant leap in precision health. At Hurdle, we've streamlined the complex journey from biomarker discovery to consumer meaningful products, thanks to our advanced technology and extensive network. Teamed up with Bayer's unmatched expertise in consumer health, we're poised to redefine and expedite self-care solutions. Together, we're championing precision health, prioritizing both speed and individualized solutions with the goal of advancing the science behind measuring biological age.”

Hurdle's AI-powered epigenetics and multi-omics biomarker discovery engine stands at the forefront of this partnership, echoing Bayer's strategic direction towards precision health and the deployment of digital tools that allow for smarter health choices. Earlier this year, Bayer launched a new business unit focused on developing new precision consumer health products.

About Hurdle

Hurdle, a diagnostic pioneer, has redefined the way diagnostics are approached. Their 'anytime, anywhere, anything' platform handles everything from sample collection to providing diagnostic insights. Known for their diverse testing capabilities and stringent compliance standards, Hurdle has also made significant strides in biomarker discovery. This innovation ensures that as new diagnostic solutions emerge, they are seamlessly integrated into Hurdle's powerful platform.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2022, the Group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

