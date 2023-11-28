Community Health Options Partners with Firefly Health to Offer Virtual Primary Care

LEWISTON, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Health Options will soon expand its virtual health services and provide Members access to virtual primary care providers, giving them consistent care when they need it anytime, anywhere. The new service can help make it easier for Members struggling to find a nearby provider who is accepting new patients, whether they need preventative and routine care or help managing more complex issues.

Firefly Virtual Primary Care, available in January 2024 to Members 18 and older, provides a team comprising of a primary care doctor, nurse practitioner, health guide and behavioral health specialist, who address all aspects of care and can create a personalized plan to tackle specific concerns.

Firefly's primary care is virtual-first. Members can connect with their care team through the Firefly Health app, either via video appointments or chat, making healthcare swiftly and easily accessible from any location. When Members need a specialist or in-person care, Firefly offers expert support to find local high-quality in-network specialists and in-person providers, or even providers who come to a Member’s home. Members need reliable cell phone coverage or internet service to use Firefly.

“We’re proud to partner with a robust network of providers in Maine and across New England, yet many of our Members are still challenged to find an available primary care provider,” said Dr. Lori Tishler, chief medical officer of Community Health Options. “We’re delighted to offer this high-quality, convenient option, supporting our Members, as always, with our Maine-based care teams who have on-the-ground knowledge of the local resources so critical to our Members’ overall well-being.”

Firefly expands virtual choices already available. For instance, Members who already have a local primary care provider (PCP) can take advantage of virtual care with that provider, if the service is available. Community Health Options also continues to offer 24/7 access to telehealth for urgent care and behavioral health services like therapy and psychiatry.

“Mainers are tough, discerning customers who deserve access to the best care,” said Firefly Health CEO Fay Rotenberg. “The Firefly model has been proven throughout the U.S. to deliver outstanding health outcomes and a patient experience people truly enjoy. Our personalized approach to care is what every patient deserves, and we are proud to bring this novel and effective model of care to Maine with Community Health Options.”

Members can select a Firefly virtual care team directly through the Firefly Health app and have their first appointment in less than three business days. The Firefly primary care provider team provides:

Real-time, ongoing access to a consistent team of health care providers dedicated to building trusted relationships.

Anytime access to virtual advanced primary care for physical and behavioral health, with hands-on care delivered either in-home or through a local partner.

Health coaching, preventive care and chronic condition management, including diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Access to a dedicated behavioral health specialist who operates as a core member of the primary care team. Behavioral health conditions can be addressed immediately while enabling the primary care team to better coordinate whole person care.

Full access to the Community Health Options provider network included within the Member’s plan for in-person care navigation.

Referrals for lab work and tests, or in-person visits when Members need hands-on care from specialists. Members may keep their current specialists if they choose.

A welcome kit that may include medical devices such as a blood pressure cuff, tailored to each Member’s needs.

About Firefly Health

Firefly Health is a virtual-first care innovator that delivers clinical and financial health through joyful, always there care. Through their virtual primary care service, Firefly delivers an unrivaled member experience that seamlessly integrates primary, behavioral and specialty virtual and in-person care.

By leveraging their proactive care model, hybrid network, clinical navigation, and analytics infrastructure, Firefly aims to dramatically improve accessibility and outcomes while lowering health care costs for all. Learn more at www.firefly.health. Connect with Firefly on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Community Health Options

Community Health Options is the only Maine‐based, nonprofit, Member‐led health insurer and plan administrator, providing comprehensive health plans for individuals, families and businesses. Community Health Options offers a robust network of 48,000 healthcare providers in New England, along with plans with U.S. national coverage for individuals and businesses. Follow Community Health Options on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram