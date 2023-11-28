Arch RoamRight Wins Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arch RoamRight, a leader in travel insurance, was recognized in Travel Weekly’s 2023 Magellan Awards for excellence in marketing efforts and client service.

Arch RoamRight received a gold award in the Print and Web Marketing category for its Travel Insurance Playbook™, a resource for travel professionals with insights into trends, statistics, case studies and tips. Arch RoamRight also earned a silver award in the Overall Travel Insurance category for its exceptional service provided to travelers and advisors.

“We are proud to be recognized by Travel Weekly,” said Tim Dodge, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Arch RoamRight. “These Magellan awards are a testament to our efforts to provide an exemplary experience for our customers.”

The Magellan Awards honor outstanding design, marketing and services in a broad range of travel industry segments including Hospitality, Cruise Lines, Airlines, Travel Agencies and Tour Operators. With entries from across the U.S. and around the world, the Magellan Award winners represent the best in the travel industry.

“We had a record-breaking number of entries this year, and the creativity and innovative approaches really wowed the judges. The entrants’ collective desire to exceed consumers’ expectations was never more evident,” said Arnie Weissmann, editor in chief of Travel Weekly.

For a complete list of gold and silver winners, please visit www.travelweeklyawards.com.

About Arch RoamRight

Arch RoamRight® (www.RoamRight.com) is an industry leader travel insurance provider that insures U.S. residents traveling around the world. From trip cancellation to travel medical insurance plans and an award-winning mobile app and website, Arch RoamRight® is an industry leader in innovation and technological solutions. In 2021, Arch RoamRight won multiple American Business Awards® and was named one of the Best in Travel Insurance for 2021 by Money.com.

About Travel Weekly

Travel Weekly is the most influential provider of news, research, opinion and analysis to the North American travel trade marketplace. It reaches a broad industry audience in print, online and with face- to face events throughout the year. Travel Weekly is a part of Northstar Travel Group, the leading B-to-B media company providing information and marketing solutions for the global travel industry. Northstar Travel Group is based in Rutherford, NJ, and more information is available at northstartravelgroup.com

About Northstar Travel Group

Northstar Travel Group is the leading B-to-B media company providing information and marketing solutions for the global travel industry. The company owns 14 media brands connecting 1.2 million industry professionals through a comprehensive portfolio of digital, social, print and more than 100 events in 13 countries. Northstar Travel Group is owned by EagleTree Capital. Northstar Travel Group is based in Rutherford, NJ, and more information is available at northstartravelgroup.com

