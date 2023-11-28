Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Commits $50 Million to Provide Clean Water to One Million People in Africa

An artist uses clean water to finish an art installation. Kalahari Resorts provided the resources to bring a reliable clean water source to Chitungwiza Art Center in Zimbabwe. Artists use the water to sculpt awe-inspiring pieces that provide a source of income for the community. (Photo: Business Wire)

Members of the Nelson family - founders, owners and operators of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, take a moment to enjoy the beauty of Africa on a recent trip. The Nelson Family has been committed to enhancing the well-being of African communities through clean water initiatives for the past six years. Through the new partnership with Charity: Water, they pledge to bring clean water to one million people. (Photo: Business Wire)

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Giving Tuesday, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, announced its pledge to bring clean water to one million people throughout Africa in partnership with the world-renowned nonprofit, charity: water. The pledge equates to a commitment of $50 million.

Kalahari Resorts is authentically African-themed, inspired by a trip to Africa over 20 years ago by the owners and founders, the Nelson family. Known for their four award-winning waterpark resorts in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, the Nelson family opened the first Kalahari Resort in 2000 and continue to own and operate the resort brand today. Kalahari recently broke ground on their fifth resort in Virginia, expected to open in 2026.

"We have been tremendously blessed by our welcoming community partners, loyal guests and hardworking associates to have the ability to provide the most basic need – clean water – to one million of our friends in Africa," said Todd Nelson, Founder and CEO of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. "There is truly no other place on earth as beautiful as Africa – our family makes it a priority to travel there as often as we can, and we have fallen in love with the culture and people there."

Founded in 2006, charity: water is a nonprofit organization with one ambitious goal: ending the world water crisis in our lifetime. To date, they have raised more than $800 million to fund over 137,000 water projects across 29 countries, bringing clean water to more than 17.4 million people.

“Thanks to the support of millions of generous donors around the world, we have made amazing strides in providing the joy, health and stability that clean water allows,” said Scott Harrison, CEO and Founder of charity: water. “However, there is still so much important work to do. Today, 703 million people do not have access to clean water; that’s nearly 1 in 10 people alive or twice the population of the United States.”

Kalahari Resorts’ monumental pledge, branded the “Water Colors Life Project,” continues the company’s commitment to Africa and its dedication to making the world a better place.

Nelson expressed, “We recognize our family has the unique and important responsibility to bring the lifesaving and life-giving resource of clean water to our friends in Africa in hopes of creating a healthier and more vibrant global community.”

Harrison explained, “Multiple studies have concluded that when communities have access to clean and safe water, they thrive in virtually all areas of life. The burden of gathering water falls almost solely on women and children, sometimes taking up most of their day. Having a reliable water source close to home allows communities to focus on other imperative needs like education, food resourcing and sustainability, and arts and creativity. We’re excited to collaborate with Kalahari Resorts and drive meaningful impact for those who desperately need it.”

Completing the goal of the Water Colors Life Project equates to a $50 million commitment that will be funded through a mix of substantial financial donations from the Nelson Family, fundraising events, and on-site guest contributions. “By simply visiting a Kalahari Resort, you’re helping our family achieve this monumental goal,” Nelson said. “We want everyone to feel like they have an important role to play, however they are able, in changing our global community for the better.”

To learn more about Kalahari Resorts’ Water Colors Life Project in partnership with charity: water, please visit charitywater.org/Kalahari.

About Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and Round Rock, Texas, and opening soon in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, delivers a beyond-expectations waterpark resort and conference experience all under one roof. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, are home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks. Todd and Shari Nelson, the founders of Kalahari Resorts, were honored with an induction into the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame in 2023. Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms and suites, the full-service Spa Kalahari, a fun-filled family entertainment center, on-site signature restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art convention center. For more information, members of the media are encouraged to visit kalaharimedia.com.

About charity: water

charity: water is a nonprofit organization bringing clean and safe drinking water to people around the world. With powerful storytelling and a radically transparent model that ensures 100% of every public donation funds clean water, charity: water has mobilized supporters from more than 150 countries to help end the water crisis. They work exclusively with experienced local partners to build sustainable, community-owned water projects and prove each one with innovative technology. Since 2006, charity: water has funded over 137,000 water projects in 29 countries to help more than 17.4 million people get access to clean water, hygiene, and improved sanitation. For more information, visit charitywater.org.