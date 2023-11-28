Thermo Fisher Scientific & Flagship Pioneering Expand Ongoing Strategic Partnership to Jointly Create New Platform Companies with First-in-Class Enabling Technologies for Life Sciences

WALTHAM, Mass. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, and Flagship Pioneering, the bioplatform innovation company, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to develop and commercially scale multiproduct platforms on an accelerated basis.

Through this collaboration, Thermo Fisher and Flagship will work together to create new platform companies focusing on novel tools and capabilities that seek to power the biotech ecosystem and accelerate the development of first-in-class therapies. The newly formed strategic partnership is an expansion of the long-standing supply relationship between Thermo Fisher and Flagship, which extends to Flagship’s ecosystem of companies and leverages the expertise of both organizations including the areas of life science tools, diagnostics, and services.

“As the trusted partner in our industry, collaborating on innovation is an important evolution of the long-standing relationship between our companies,” said Michel Lagarde, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We look forward to seeing the accelerating effect of Thermo Fisher’s deep technical expertise and extensive commercial capabilities on the future innovations Flagship and its companies will bring to market.”

“Pioneering new modalities for human health and environmental health require complementary capabilities and ecosystem elements to realize the full potential,” said Justine Levin-Allerhand, Ph.D., Flagship Pioneering Senior Partner. “Our partnership will couple Flagship’s innovative company formation process with Thermo Fisher’s deep understanding of the life sciences industry, as we collaborate to develop transformative capabilities for the ecosystem. We are pleased to expand our relationship with Thermo Fisher and together take bigger leaps in life sciences capabilities, while further empowering our industry.”

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering is a biotechnology company that invents and builds platform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health or sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $90 billion in aggregate value. To date, Flagship has deployed over $3.4 billion in capital toward the founding and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $26 billion of follow-on investments from other institutions. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises 40 companies, including Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI), Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX), Generate:Biomedicines, Inari, Indigo Agriculture, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA), Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) and Tessera Therapeutics.