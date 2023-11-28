Asteres awarded AllSpire Health GPO Purchasing Contract to Offer ScriptCenter® Prescription Lockers and Kiosks to Member Hospitals

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asteres Inc., the industry’s leading provider of ScriptCenter® automated lockers and kiosks for prescriptions and personal care products in retail, hospital, and Veteran’s Affairs/Department of Defense (VA/DoD) pharmacies announced today a new group purchasing contract agreement with AllSpire Health GPO to create new savings opportunities for their member hospitals.

ScriptCenter®, Asteres’ innovative technology, provides a quick and convenient prescription pickup destination for hospital employees, especially those who work when the pharmacy is closed. ScriptCenter® also offers employees the ability to purchase popular retail items such as over-the-counter (OTCs) and personal care products anytime. By offering 24/7 pharmacy services to hospital employees, healthcare systems are able to keep prescriptions ‘in-house’ and substantially reduce pharmacy benefit management (PBM) costs.

"We are committed to working with AllSpire member hospitals in their efforts to improve patient care, reduce PBM costs, and increase pharmacy revenues through employee prescription capture," said David J. Lenny, Asteres President & CEO. “ScriptCenter® has achieved significant savings at multiple AllSpire member locations with impressive paybacks of less than a year and we look forward to helping other AllSpire members recognize similar results while improving patient care."

“We look forward to leveraging ScriptCenter® to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and ultimately, deliver enhanced healthcare experiences for our member hospitals,” said Robert Waite, Director of Pharmacy at AllSpire Health GPO.

About AllSpire Health GPO:

Founded in 2016, AllSpire Health GPO, LLC is a collaborative, regional group purchasing organization utilizing innovative analytics, as well as product and purchased service standardization, as a platform to escalate the improvement of clinical outcomes, enable greater access to affordable healthcare, ensure economic sustainability, and enhance patient, physician, and clinician satisfaction among its members. AllSpire Health GPO delivers value via the development and execution of clinical and service line improvement initiatives across the care continuum. www.allspiregpo.org

About Asteres Inc.

Asteres is an industry leader in 24/7 automated pharmacy pickup. Asteres develops ScriptCenter® kiosks and lockers for the secure and safe pickup of prescriptions and other healthcare products. Asteres serves retail, hospitals, military bases, VA facilities, and employer groups. www.asteres.com.