Veritone Joins the Generative AI Center of Excellence for AWS Partners

Veritone is a contributing company to the newly launched Generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for Amazon Web Services Partners in the AWS Partner Network. As an AWS partner, Veritone contributes its generative AI expertise and AI for Good principles to the program’s mission. (Graphic: Business Wire)

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in designing human-centered artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced that it is a contributing company to the newly launched Generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partners in the AWS Partner Network (APN). The Generative AI CoE for AWS Partners will empower AWS Partners with resources and tools to encourage responsible generative AI development, including education and training resources that bridge the potential of AI and the growing landscape of generative AI tools, applications and use cases that are positioned to improve customer experiences.

With almost a decade of experience delivering generative AI technology solutions designed to advance human potential, Veritone will contribute its expertise to support the growing landscape of generative AI tools, applications and use cases. Veritone’s solutions, which help some of the world’s most recognizable brands create efficiencies, accelerate decision making and increase profitability, are purpose-built on principles, including fairness, privacy and safety to ensure its technology is transparent, trustworthy, secure, compliant and equitable.

“Since 2014, responsible AI has been at the core of everything we do at Veritone. We are championing a world where humans can level up their capabilities with AI with the promise that our technology adheres to our AI for Good principles,” said Ryan Steelberg, CEO and President, Veritone. “The Generative AI CoE for AWS Partners spotlights how Veritone leverages responsible AI design in every facet of our work, which we believe will benefit the organizations who will turn to the Generative AI CoE for AWS Partners for examples of how to apply AI for Good best practices as they embark on their own AI journeys. We applaud AWS for creating a community innovation hub to help propel generative AI-driven solutions forward.”

The Generative AI Center of Excellence for AWS Partners serves as both a resource and engaging community hub where partners can leverage data-driven insights and tools to support customer adoption journeys through guidance, learning pathways, solution roadmaps, customer engagement frameworks and interactive curricula. With nearly a decade of experience developing AI solutions for the public sector, human resources and media and entertainment industries, Veritone provides a unique perspective and approach on how to incorporate responsible AI design into generative AI solutions.

