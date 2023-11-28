Fluence Technologies and Avant Group Corporation Forge Alliance to Revolutionize the Office of Finance in Japan

TOKYO & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence Technologies, the only provider of purpose-built financial consolidation, close, and reporting software for complex, high-growth businesses, and Avant Group Corporation, a leading provider of group business management, consolidated accounting and business management solutions in Japan, today announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop next-generation financial information management solutions designed to modernize how finance teams gather, analyze and report on financial performance data.

The partnership brings together Avant Group’s leading market position and deep expertise in Japan and Fluence’s innovative, pure-cloud financial close, consolidation, and performance reporting software. Avant Group is Japan's market share leader for financial close and consolidation, with over 1,100 customers using its DivaSystem LCA platform to close their books. Fluence Technologies delivers a modern, pure-cloud close, consolidation, and report management platform with best-in-class features and out-of-the-box capabilities to handle complex, global statutory and management consolidation requirements. The two leading firms will partner to jointly develop innovative technology for the Japanese market that accelerates the creation of corporate value.

"Our strategic partnership with Avant Group is a game-changer, setting the stage for unprecedented efficiency and strategic insight in financial management. Tetsuji Morikawa, the founder of Avant, has established a highly accomplished and respected organization which is the market share leader for consolidation in Japan and today proudly serves more than half of the top 100 companies on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as customers. We're enthusiastic to partner with them. Together, we're not just responding to the market needs; we're anticipating them, enabling professionals to navigate the complexities of global finance with confidence and clarity," says Michael Morrison, CEO of Fluence.

Tetsuji Morikawa, CEO of Avant Group, added, “Fluence Technologies, led by an executive team with profound experience in the management information systems market in Europe and America, has pioneered a sophisticated third-generation group management system. This system encapsulates their comprehensive expertise, realized through state-of-the-art technology. This collaboration is expected to significantly expedite the development of software that contributes to enhancing corporate value for our Japanese customers and elevates our service offerings to a new echelon.”

About Fluence

Fluence Technologies puts control in the hands of finance and accounting teams so they can close faster, report with confidence, and do more with less. Only the Fluence financial close, consolidation, and report management platform delivers an enterprise-grade, out-of-the-box solution for modern, high-growth companies. Truly cloud-based and finance-owned, Fluence’s no-code approach means accelerated time to value and immediate adoption. Welcome to Fluence where we close early.

About Avant Group

Avant Group Corporation, (Headquarters in Minato-ku, Tokyo, under the leadership of Chairman & CEO Tetsuji Morikawa and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market Stock Code: 3836), operates as a holding company. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing software development, sale, and maintenance that facilitates timely and informed management decisions, as well as consulting and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services based on software solutions. These offerings are designed to assist in driving management decisions regardless of whether the information is financial or non-financial and contribute significantly to the digital transformation in management practices. The group’s key operating subsidiaries, all 100% owned, include:

Avant Corporation

Internet Disclosure Corporation

Zeal Corporation

Diva Corporation