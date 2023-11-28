Bibby Financial Services Chooses FGI T.R.U.S.T.™ for Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FGI Worldwide LLC (“FGI”), a global leader in commercial finance, today announced that the UK’s largest independent invoice finance provider, Bibby Financial Services (“BFS”), has chosen FGI T.R.U.S.T.™ as its software platform for bad debt protection management and administration.

FGI T.R.U.S.T.™ is a cloud-based platform that combines technology with functionality to enable corporations, brokers, and lenders to maximize and automate the administration of credit insurance policies. BFS chose T.R.U.S.T.™ over other platforms due to its robust features and the team’s flexible, solutions-oriented approach to the partnership. The collaborative, multi-month implementation process was completed ahead of schedule.

“ BFS is a world-renowned leader in the financial services industry, and FGI is proud to support its continued advancement with our T.R.U.S.T.™ technology,” commented Sami Altaher, President of FGI. “ This partnership is the latest step in FGI’s global expansion as lenders recognize the need to optimize the management of their credit insurance and bad debt protection. Our teams worked together to ensure a smooth implementation of the software, and we are excited about growing the relationship.”

James Cooper, Chief Technology Officer of BFS added, “ We are thrilled that BFS has successfully migrated onto the T.R.U.S.T.™ platform. It has been fantastic to work with the FGI team, and we have found the level of professionalism unrivaled. We look forward to a long-term strategic partnership.”

About FGI

FGI Worldwide LLC (FGI) is a global leader in the commercial finance industry, equipping small and medium enterprises with the tools they need to enhance their business. Through its three principal business units, FGI Finance, FGI Risk, and FGI Technology, FGI provides clients with flexible and customized asset-based lending and credit insurance solutions designed to support international and domestic growth. T.R.U.S.T.™, FGI’s flagship software, is a powerful web-based credit insurance management platform that automates the management and administration of credit insurance policies in real-time. Headquartered in New York City with offices across the US, Canada, Mexico and the UK, FGI delivers unique and relationship-focused solutions for its clients worldwide.

To find out more about FGI Worldwide, visit: www.fgiww.com

About Bibby Financial Services

Bibby Financial Services (BFS) is a leading independent financial services partner to over 8,500 SMEs worldwide.

We provide specialist working capital, asset finance and foreign exchange solutions helping businesses to grow and thrive in domestic and international markets.

Formed in 1982, BFS is part of the Bibby Line Group (BLG), a diverse and forward-looking family business delivering personal, responsive and flexible customer solutions for over 200 years.

To find out more about Bibby Financial Services, visit: www.bibbyfinancialservices.com