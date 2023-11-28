BHMI and NCR Atleos Partner to Offer Comprehensive Transaction Processing Software Portfolio for Today’s Fast-changing Payments World

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BHMI, a leading provider of back-office payment solutions, announced today that NCR Atleos has signed a reseller agreement with plans to resell BHMI’s Concourse Financial Software Suite, which is a real-time payment processing solution that performs back-office functions such as settlement, reconciliation, disputes management, and fees processing.

NCR Atleos is a leader in facilitating banks and retailers to deliver best-in-class self-service banking experiences for consumers. supports the largest footprint of ATMs and as a global leader of ATM and POS transaction technologies, supports a comprehensive payments software platform that is enabling financial services companies to reduce costs, increase business agility, and create a competitive edge.

“We are honored that NCR Atleos is adding Concourse to its software portfolio,” said Jack Baldwin, CEO of BHMI. “Concourse's continuous processing architecture and powerful rules engine make it ideally suited to complement the market defining solution set being offered by NCR Atleos.”

About BHMI

BHMI is a highly regarded provider of software solutions designed to manage the back-office processing of electronic payment transactions. The company is renowned for its flagship product, the Concourse Financial Software Suite®, which is a dynamic and flexible software solution for the back-office processing of electronic payments, including debit card, credit card, mobile, P2P, real-time payments, ATM, and POS. The software suite is a modular package that performs back-office processing functions, such as disputes workflow management, fees processing, reconciliation, and settlement. Concourse's continuous processing architecture and powerful rules engine make it the ideal choice for companies looking to modernize and optimize their back-office payment operations. To learn more about BHMI, please visit www.bhmi.com.