Rockland Trust Bank selects Zebra Technologies to modernize branch operations.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, today announced Rockland Trust Bank has selected Zebra Workcloud™ software solutions to improve branch operations, ensure compliance, and increase productivity to elevate their customers’ experience.

Founded in 1907, Rockland Trust has more than 100 retail branches in Eastern Massachusetts and Worcester County as well as commercial banking and investment management offices in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services to individuals, families, and businesses. It sought to leverage real-time visibility throughout its operations to automate consistent processes and task completion across its network so employees may devote more time to serving customers.

“We chose Zebra’s Workcloud software solutions to enhance the efficiency of our branch operations and monitoring of controls. This enables our team to prioritize customer-centric activities, aligning with our commitment to foster lasting relationships within the communities we serve,” said Debra Smith, Senior Vice President and Director of Banking and Digital Operations, Rockland Trust Bank. “The ability for us to monitor operations in real time provides confidence that tasks are completed consistently and on time, while also providing colleagues with proactive alerts to prioritize day to day operational requirements.”

Rockland Trust selected Zebra’s Workcloud Workforce Optimization Suite (formerly Reflexis Workforce Management and Reflexis Task Management) to gain real-time visibility into task execution, making it easier and faster for branch employees to communicate and collaborate across the organization. Zebra’s Workcloud Walk helps digitize Rockland Trust’s operational task lists and ongoing training for branches, enables teams to remotely manage key controls, and provides stronger operational transparency for retail management.

“We welcome Rockland Trust to our growing portfolio of banking customers. Our work together further validates Zebra’s deep understanding of banking operations and best practices across the industry,” said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Software Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “Our solutions provide real-time visibility into branch operations, ensuring processes are well executed to elevate the customer experience, enhance controls, deliver operational efficiency and improve employee satisfaction.”

Rockland Trust joins a growing roster of banks and credit unions utilizing Zebra’s software solutions to optimize branch performance and operations. Zebra’s 2023 International Branch Banking Employee Survey revealed nearly three in four (74%) of branch employees rely on legacy software to complete administrative and operational tasks in their bank branches. The lack of intelligent task and workforce management software is resulting in less time spent on revenue-generating, customer-facing assignments.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra's customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500.

