Atomic Industries Unlocks New Capabilities in Tool and Die Manufacturing With Velo3D’s Fully Integrated Metal 3D Printing Solution

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced that Atomic Industries, a creator of artificial intelligence-powered manufacturing solutions, has purchased a fully integrated metal additive manufacturing solution to provide its customers with 3D printed tooling and dies. The solution includes a Sapphire printer that is calibrated to produce parts in M300 tool steel, an ultra-low carbon alloy with high-strength and hardness properties derived from intermetallic compounds rather than carbon content. This acquisition underscores Atomic Industries’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of precision engineering and advanced manufacturing to support their customers with the highest quality tooling parts for efficient, standardized production lines.

Atomic Industries stands at the forefront of advanced manufacturing. Employing state-of-the-art technologies like artificial intelligence and metal 3D printing, the company reshapes industries by offering more affordable and repeatable tooling. This transformation eliminates barriers for its customers transitioning products from prototype to production-level manufacturing. The company’s Sapphire printer will operate from a newly renovated facility in Detroit, helping produce tooling for aerospace, automotive, and energy customers. Atomic Industries is the first company to qualify M300 tool steel for injection molding tooling with the Sapphire printer.

“Our new Sapphire printer will be instrumental in helping Atomic Industries tackle the tooling market by qualifying M300 tooling steel with our customers and showing the full capabilities of 3D printed tooling,” said Aaron Slodov, Atomic Industries CEO and Cofounder. “We're excited to go hands-on and prove the robustness of the Sapphire platform with conformal-cooling inserts and other challenging features that will empower our customers. This strategic investment aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in manufacturing.”

M300 tool steel, with its remarkable combination of strength, toughness, and resistance to wear, has long been a staple in die-casting applications and tooling. By unlocking the ability to 3D print in this alloy with its fully integrated solution, Velo3D enables customers to manufacture better performing tooling inserts that minimize downtime on production lines by extending the lifecycle of tooling inserts. The alloy is primarily used in high pressure die cast inserts for injection molding, where molten metal must be efficiently cooled at precise times and temperatures.

“Atomic Industries’ ground-up approach to advanced manufacturing allows them to implement revolutionary technologies without the baggage of legacy solutions and we’re thrilled to partner with them on their journey to redefine manufacturing possibilities,” said Benny Buller, Velo3D Founder and CEO. “It’s not often that we get to work with a customer who is essentially starting from a blank slate, and we feel confident that with their new Sapphire metal 3D printer, and its accompanying software, they will be able to exceed the demands of their customers and create a new framework for contract manufacturing.”

Since its debut in 2018, Velo3D's Sapphire metal 3D printer has revolutionized the metal additive manufacturing landscape. It introduced printing capabilities that could not be achieved with conventional metal 3D printers, like minimizing or even eliminating the need for supports. Velo3D achieved this by combining hardware, software, and underlying manufacturing processes into a fully integrated solution that could achieve repeatable, consistent results across any Sapphire printer calibrated for the same metal alloy.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

