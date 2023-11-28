Treasure Data CDP Selected by Nissan Motor to Drive Better Customer Experiences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Treasure Data™, a leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP) provider, announced that Nissan Motor Co Ltd. selected Treasure Data to enhance customer experiences from pre to post-purchase utilizing its cross-functional customer data infrastructure.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. sought to unify data and ensure consistent brand-wide communication, all in pursuit of a superior customer experience. To accomplish this, they launched a strategic project aimed at strengthening data governance and integrating various platforms, all with the goal of achieving a comprehensive 360-degree view of their customers. Nissan choose Treasure Data CDP to capture invaluable customer insights and to promote their customer-centric activities.

“Nissan is aiming to provide a best-in-class customer experience, and in order to do this, we need to deliver more personalized marketing campaigns which enable us to acquire new customers and increase loyalty,” said Shoki Kageyama of Global ISIT department senior manager. “As we began our search for the right partner, we also wanted a CDP that would provide our customers with the highest standards of data privacy, security, and governance. Treasure Data’s CDP meets this requirement and allows us to better serve our customers while building greater trust in the process.”

The modeling and segmentation functions in Treasure Data’s CDP coupled with its AI and machine learning capabilities, is proven to improve marketing accuracy and provide more strategic personalization. In addition, with more consistent cross-department alignment, users will be empowered to optimize its customer data across channels to provide a more seamless customer experience.

“We are honored to have a respected and well-known brand like Nissan select Treasure Data to help overcome their data disconnect,” stated Kazuki Ohta, co-founder and CEO at Treasure Data. “Treasure Data’s CDP empowers companies to create a productive, efficient one-on-one customer experience at every touchpoint, which is the level of personalization expected in today’s landscape, especially within the auto industry.”

To learn more how top automotive brands and dealerships around the world are driving revenue and efficiency with Treasure Data, download, https://www.treasuredata.com/i/automotive-use-case-guide/

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data helps the world’s largest companies turn customer data into their greatest business asset. Our global, enterprise customer data platform (CDP) and deep expertise empower customer-facing teams to deliver connected customer experiences that drive efficient growth. Learn more at www.treasuredata.com.

About Nissan

Nissan is a global car manufacturer that sells a full line of vehicles under the Nissan and INFINITI brands. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in four regions: Japan-ASEAN, China, Americas, and AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania). For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com.