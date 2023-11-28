Data Theorem Expands Ecosystem Partnerships, Bolsters Technical Integrations with Industry-Leading API Gateway Platforms and WAAP/WAF Service Providers

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced a strategic expansion of its ecosystem partnerships, solidifying technical integrations with prominent API gateway platforms and Web Application and API Protection (WAAP/WAF) service providers. The latest collaborations include key players such as Akamai, Axway, CloudFlare, Google Cloud (Apigee), Imperva, Ideatec, and Kong.

The integration of Data Theorem’s cutting-edge API security solutions with leading API gateway platforms and WAAP/WAF service providers empowers organizations to fortify their security posture and protect their digital assets from evolving threats. By seamlessly integrating with these innovative companies and industry giants, Data Theorem aims to provide customers with a comprehensive security solution that addresses the complex challenges associated with API security.

“We are excited to announce our expanded partnerships with leading API gateway platforms and WAAP/WAF service providers,” said Doug Dooley, Chief Operating Officer at Data Theorem. “This initiative is a testament to our commitment to offering robust and versatile security solutions to our customers. By collaborating with these industry leaders, we can better serve our joint customers and help them stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving landscape of API security.”

Data Theorem’s enhanced technical integrations will enable organizations to seamlessly incorporate API security into their existing infrastructure, ensuring the protection of sensitive data and preventing security breaches.

One of the notable partnerships within this expansion is with Ideatec, a leading technology solutions provider focused on the Korean market. Ideatec’s expertise and market presence will play a pivotal role in extending Data Theorem’s reach and impact in the Korean market.

“We are thrilled to partner with Data Theorem to bring advanced API security solutions to our customers in the Korean market,” said Ideatec CEO Jungsu Lee. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering top-notch technology solutions that address the specific needs of our customers. Together with Data Theorem, we look forward to helping organizations in the Korean market enhance their API security and protect their digital assets.”

As organizations continue to embrace digital transformation and leverage APIs to drive innovation, the importance of robust API security becomes paramount. Data Theorem’s expanded ecosystem partnerships reaffirm its dedication to providing best-in-class API security solutions and addressing the evolving security challenges faced by businesses worldwide.

As a result, Data Theorem is enhancing API protection for many of the industry’s leading API gateway solutions, helping organizations extend the value of their existing investment in WAAP/WAF technology in order to secure their sensitive data while also enabling developers to focus on building cutting-edge applications.

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine which leverages a new type of dynamic and runtime analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem is one of the first vendors to provide a full stack application security analyzer that connects attack surfaces of applications starting at the client layers found in mobile and web, the network layers found in APIs, and the infrastructure layers found in cloud services.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security, cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 5 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 25,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

