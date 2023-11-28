Tigo Energy Provides AI-Powered Energy Demand Insights to CPV Retail Energy with Predict+

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, today announced that CPV Retail Energy, a subsidiary of Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) and leading North American electric power generation development and asset management company, has become the latest Tigo Predict+ customer. As part of the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, Tigo Predict+ technology enables CPV to integrate diverse datasets, down to individual meter data, to produce highly accurate and customizable energy demand forecasting models.

As an environmentally focused energy 'Greentailer,' CPV Retail Energy leverages its renewable generation assets to provide safe, reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible electric power. Since deploying on-site renewable generation is not always feasible, CPV Retail Energy offers customized energy plans, including 100% renewable electricity solutions, so business customers can impact their communities and meet sustainability goals when self-generation is not an option. CPV Retail Energy will leverage the Tigo Predict+ platform to model precise day-ahead and long-term demand forecasts of customer energy needs accurately.

"As a leader in the American energy sector, CPV understands the critical role renewable energy plays in modern society and the positive impact it has on quality of life, which is why we stay at the forefront of technology with products like Tigo Predict+," said Khristian Camacho, Vice President of Retail Pricing and Supply, at CPV Retail Energy. "As we expand our energy portfolio and customer base, Predict+ provides high-quality data and insights that help us better understand the behavior of our customers and how we can leverage the CPV renewable assets to accommodate their sustainability goals."

CPV focuses on optimizing existing resources and partnering with the world's leading technology companies and financial institutions to deliver new state-of-the-art facilities where needed most. In support of its mission to provide commercial and industrial customers access to clean energy, Predict+ will allow CPV Retail Energy to use the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence to forecast electricity consumption automatically at the portfolio level or down to individual business customer meters.

"Tigo is dedicated to enhancing the quality of solar solutions, from equipment to installation and operations, and we recognize that empowering top energy players like CPV Retail Energy with advanced data analytics, modeling, and forecasting tools plays a pivotal role," said Evgeny Finkel, VP of Business Development at Tigo. "With quality integrated into every stage, from solar hardware to energy business operations technologies like Predict+, we take a comprehensive view of the solar industry. Predict+ is just one part of our contribution to the mission of making solar successful, and empowering industry leaders like CPV with the tools to succeed is an important part."

With more than 300 GWh of daily forecasted consumption, Tigo Predict+ provides high-fidelity visibility into energy demand and the performance of solar and wind energy systems through precise and robust predictions, market insights, profit analysis, and regulation functions. Predict+ is part of the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, a comprehensive digital platform designed to optimize solar installations' planning, installation, commissioning, monitoring, and maintenance phases, from individual residential systems to commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solar fleets. Tigo EI delivers the tools to decrease operations and maintenance costs, increase system performance and revenue, and improve the user experience for installers and asset owners.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

About CPV Retail Energy

CPV Retail Energy is a retail electric provider founded in 2022, initially targeting large commercial and industrial customers within the PJM market region and eventually expanding into New York and New England. CPV Retail Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Competitive Power Ventures, a leading US developer of sustainable generation, supplying some of the top ten companies within the Fortune 500. For more information, please visit www.cpvretail.com and www.cpv.com.