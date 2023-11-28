GoBundance Women Announces 30-Day Abundance Mindset Challenge

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoBundance Women, a high-level mastermind membership organization and support network for extraordinary female entrepreneurs, C-level executives and other high achieving women from diverse ethnicities, backgrounds, and industries, announces the kick-off of its first #GBWAbundanceChallenge. The 30-day challenge, which begins on December 1st, will aid participants in undoing bad habits that can lead to a scarcity mindset, replacing them with an abundance mindset that can lead them to greater success in all aspects of their lives.

The daily challenges will include activities like visualizing, networking, giving back, and catching up on tasks that many people continually push off like budgeting, decluttering, and taking time for themselves. Each day will build upon the previous, guiding participants through process of transitioning into an abundance mindset.

“Everyone picks up beliefs along the way that may not serve us and can limit our success. A mindset reset can help us let go of these beliefs and past events which can hold us back from taking risks or moving towards new goals,” said GoBundance Women Co-Owner Kelly Resendez. “Instead of feeling like a victim and that life just happens to you, an abundance mindset fosters the beliefs that you have more than enough money, love, time, resources, connections, health, etc. You believe you create your own success, and that life happens for you. You feel powerful to make changes as needed. You see problems as needed opportunities to grow.”

The #GBWAbundanceChallenge guides participants through daily abundance mindset challenges that take only a few minutes to complete. Each day of the challenge, participants will receive an email with instructions for that day’s activity. The email will contain videos from the GoBundance Women leadership team, guiding the exercise and providing encouragement. Participants can also visit the GoBundance Women Facebook group to reference the videos and connect with the GoBundance Women community. Prizes and giveaways will be rewarded throughout the challenge to the most engaged participants.

For more information about the #GBWAbundancechallenge and to sign up to receive daily challenge emails, visit: https://gobundancewomen.com/30-day-abundance-challenge/.

About GoBundance Women

GoBundance Women is an exclusive membership community of executives, entrepreneurs, and investors. Members seek truth and genuine connection with other powerful women. Members don’t climb ladders, they own them. Members support each other and keep everyone accountable for every aspect of their lives. They apologize for nothing. And celebrate success, beauty and badassery in a way that doesn’t diminish their own. Members are diverse, eclectic and impossible to define…or hold down. They value health, financial freedom, adventure, genuine contribution, and above all – unapologetic, unabashed and limitless joy. Membership provides the tools, mentorship and community needed to achieve your goals, attain higher levels of success and create a full, abundant life that you love to live.