Utah Fertility Center, an Ivy Fertility Clinic, Hires Dr. Yetunde Ibrahim

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ivy Fertility, a collaborative network of globally-renowned fertility clinics, welcomes Yetunde Ibrahim, MD to its team of physicians at Utah Fertility Center. Dr. Ibrahim is a board certified reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist. She is practicing in our Pleasant Grove location, and is now accepting new patients.

“We are proud that Dr. Ibrahim has joined our team of reproductive endocrinologists,” said Dierdre Conway, MD, Practice Director at Utah Fertility Center. “Not only is she an exceptional physician with world-class expertise, she is a compassionate and collaborative leader in our field. Her skill and kindness made her a natural fit for Utah Fertility Center.”

Dr. Ibrahim brings a wealth of past experience and expertise to the Ivy network. Dr. Ibrahim received her Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, where she graduated as Class Valedictorian. She received her medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine and completed her residency at Harvard Medical School’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Dr. Ibrahim completed her fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the University of Utah School of Medicine. Most recently she served as Practice Director at UT Health San Antonio’s Reproductive Health and Fertility Center, as well as an Assistant Professor at the University’s Long School of Medicine.

Dr. Ibrahim has been recognized for her contributions as a clinician, and was named one of Texas Monthly’s Super Doctors Rising Stars, as well as a Best San Antonio Doctor by Scene in San Antonio magazine.

“I am delighted to join the team at Utah Fertility Center and continue to provide personalized and compassionate care to our patients,” said Dr. Ibrahim. “I remain committed to helping patients achieve their reproductive goals while working with like-minded physicians in a collaborative and supportive network.”

About Ivy Fertility

Ivy Fertility is globally recognized as pioneers and innovators in the field of advanced reproductive technologies, in-vitro fertilization, third-party reproduction, andrology, and fertility research. The Ivy Fertility network includes Fertility Associates of Memphis, Fertility Centers of Orange County, IVF Fertility Center, Los Angeles Reproductive Center, Nevada Center for Reproductive Medicine, Nevada Fertility Center, NOVA IVF, Pacific Northwest Fertility, Reproductive Partners Medical Group, San Diego Fertility Center, Utah Fertility Center, and Virginia Fertility & IVF. By developing new procedures, achieving scientific breakthroughs, and teaching the latest techniques, Ivy Fertility upholds its commitment to successful outcomes and continually contributes to the development of the entire fertility community. The Ivy team is passionate about its family-building mission and works tirelessly each day to help patients become parents. To learn more about Ivy Fertility, please visit www.ivyfertility.com.