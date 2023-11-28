Riskonnect Partners with Protiviti in India to Help Companies Transform Risk Management

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced a new partnership with Protiviti Member Firm for India. The partnership expands Riskonnect’s global reach by helping companies in India bring all aspects of risk under one roof through integrated risk management technology.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a global business consulting firm like Protiviti that allows us to expand our footprint in this region of the world. Protiviti’s deep expertise is complementary to Riskonnect’s advanced technology. Together we’ll equip more corporations across India with the insights and tools they need to confidently make decisions about risk and create value,” said Prince Lal, vice president of partners and alliances at Riskonnect.

Protiviti specializes in helping organizations solve critical business problems related to risk, compliance, internal audit, technology, business processes, analytics, and transactions. Riskonnect and Protiviti will offer a simple and effective off-the-shelf governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solution to organizations, including those in financial services, manufacturing, and other industries.

Speaking on the partnership, Sandeep Gupta, managing director at Protiviti said, “Organizations are confronted with diverse and unpredictable risks that can require constant oversight. By collaborating with Riskonnect, we see an opportunity to strengthen our spectrum of solution offerings by bringing our customers a world-class GRC technology platform for managing all their risks in one place and feel more confident in facing the future.”

Learn more about Riskonnect’s solutions.

Interested in joining Riskonnect’s partner network? Learn more about PartnerKonnect.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 2,000 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 800 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.riskonnect.com.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, HR, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.