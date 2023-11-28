CLEAResult selected to support $12 Million Geothermal Energy Grant Program in Colorado

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Residents and businesses in Colorado can now benefit from a new grant program designed to facilitate the development of geothermal energy resources. CLEAResult, North America’s largest provider of energy efficiency, energy transition and sustainability solutions was selected through a competitive process by the Colorado Energy Office to administer the program.

The Geothermal Energy Grant Program (GEGP), authorized by Colorado House Bill 22-1381, offers grants that support the use of zero-emission, geothermal energy for electricity generation and space/water heating and cooling in homes, businesses and communities. Grants are intended for the installation of ground-source heat pumps within groups of individual residential buildings or for individual nonresidential buildings, interconnected geothermal exchange systems (community district heating; thermal energy networks), and geothermal electricity projects. At least 25% of grant funding within the single structure grant will be allocated to applicants or projects in low-income, disproportionately impacted, or Just Transition communities.

“Geothermal energy is an underdeveloped resource for clean energy in the U.S.,” says Keri Macklin, CLEAResult’s Vice President of Decarbonization. “This program will lead the way, setting an example for other Western states.”

CLEAResult is providing end-to-end support services, including application development, engineering support and technical expertise to evaluate and audit selected projects, as well as outreach and education to drive engagement and awareness. CLEAResult is uniquely qualified to support this innovative program for the state, with significant experience running large rebate and grant programs, and a deep bench of staff with geothermal expertise.

“We’re excited to provide our expertise in support of this innovative program,” says Rich McBee, CEO at CLEAResult.

The GEGP will play a vital role in the state’s goal to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2040, and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The program is now open for applications and will close on Friday, January 19, 2024.

For more on the GEGP, visit the Colorado Energy Office’s website. More information on CLEAResult can be found at clearesult.com.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency, energy transition, and sustainability solutions in North America. Since 2003, our mission has been to change the way people use energy. Today, our experts lead the transition to a sustainable, equitable, and carbon-neutral future for our communities and our planet. Our hometown teams collaborate with a diverse network of local partners to deliver world-class technology and personalized services that make it easy for commercial and industrial businesses, governments, utilities and residential customers to reduce their energy use and carbon footprint. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,400 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is majority owned by TPG through its middle market and growth equity investment platform TPG Growth and its multi-sector global impact investing strategy The Rise Fund.

