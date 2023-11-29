Cheniere Announces Long-Term Integrated Production Marketing Agreement with ARC Resources

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) and Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) announced today that Sabine Pass Liquefaction Stage V, LLC (“SPL Stage 5”) has entered into a long-term Integrated Production Marketing (“IPM”) gas supply agreement with ARC Resources U.S. Corp. (“ARC Resources”), a subsidiary of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARX), a leading natural gas producer in Canada.

Under the IPM agreement, ARC Resources has agreed to sell 140,000 MMBtu per day of natural gas to SPL Stage 5 for a term of 15 years, commencing with commercial operations of the first train (“Train 7”) of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Expansion Project (“SPL Expansion Project”). SPL Stage 5 will pay ARC Resources an LNG-linked price for its gas, based upon the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (“TTF”) price, after deductions for a fixed regasification fee, fixed LNG shipping costs and a fixed liquefaction fee. The IPM agreement is subject to, among other things, a positive Final Investment Decision with respect to Train 7. The LNG associated with this gas supply, approximately 0.85 million tonnes per annum (“mtpa”), will be marketed by Cheniere Marketing International LLP (“Cheniere Marketing”, a subsidiary of Cheniere).

“This is the second long-term IPM agreement between Cheniere and ARC Resources, and further progresses the commercialization of the SPL Expansion Project. This agreement will enable Cheniere to deliver increased quantities of Canadian natural gas to Europe, where energy security has never been more important,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and CEO. “We are pleased to build upon our existing long-term relationship with ARC Resources, and further demonstrate Cheniere’s ability to construct innovative solutions that help meet the needs of customers and counterparties along the LNG value chain while delivering value to our stakeholders.”

“Canadian natural gas can play a critical role in helping to meet growing global energy demand,” said Terry Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, ARC Resources. “Through this agreement, we are advancing our LNG strategy and delivering low-cost, low-emission natural gas to consuming regions in Europe – the first long-term arrangement of its kind for a Canadian producer. We are pleased to further our long-term partnership with Cheniere and bring more responsibly produced Canadian energy to the world.”

In addition to the IPM agreement announced today, Cheniere Marketing has entered into an LNG sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”) with OMV Gas Marketing and Trading GMBH (“OMV”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of OMV AG. Under the SPA, Cheniere Marketing will supply OMV with up to 12 LNG cargoes per year, or approximately 0.85 mtpa of LNG, at a TTF-linked price commencing in late 2029. The LNG will be sold to OMV on a delivered ex-ship (“DES”) basis at the Gate LNG Terminal in the Netherlands where OMV holds regasification capacity.

The SPL Expansion Project is being developed with a production capacity of up to approximately 20 mtpa of total LNG capacity, inclusive of estimated debottlenecking opportunities. In May 2023, certain subsidiaries of Cheniere Partners entered the pre-filing review process with respect to the SPL Expansion Project with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission under the National Environmental Policy Act.

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of LNG in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with total production capacity of approximately 45 mtpa of LNG in operation and an additional 10+ mtpa of expected production capacity under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. is a pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada's largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations and leading ESG performance. ARC Resources Ltd.'s investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business. ARC Resources Ltd.'s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

With Group sales revenues of €62bn and a workforce of around 22,300 employees in 2022, OMV is amongst Austria’s largest listed industrial companies. In Chemicals & Materials, OMV through its subsidiary Borealis, is one of the world’s leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and a European market leader in base chemicals and plastics recycling. Together with its two major joint ventures – Borouge (with ADNOC, in the UAE and Singapore) and Baystar™ (with TotalEnergies, in the US) – Borealis supplies products and services to customers across the globe. OMV’s Fuels & Feedstock business produces and markets fuels as well as feedstock for the chemical industry, operates three refineries in Europe, and holds a 15% stake in a refining joint venture in the UAE. OMV operates around 1,700 filling stations in eight European countries. In the Energy segment, OMV explores and produces oil and gas in the four core regions of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, North Sea, and Asia-Pacific. Average daily production in 2022 amounted to 392 kboe/d. Its activities also include the Low Carbon Business as well as the entire gas business. OMV intends to transition from an integrated oil, gas, and chemicals company to become a leading provider of innovative and sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials, while taking a leading global role in the circular economy. By switching over to a low-carbon business, OMV is striving to achieve net zero in all three Scopes by 2050 at the latest. OMV shares are traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange (OMV) and as American Depository Receipts (OMVKY) in the US.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts or conditions, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Included among “forward-looking statements” are, among other things, (i) statements regarding Cheniere’s financial and operational guidance, business strategy, plans and objectives, including the development, construction and operation of liquefaction facilities, (ii) statements regarding regulatory authorization and approval expectations, (iii) statements expressing beliefs and expectations regarding the development of Cheniere’s LNG terminal and pipeline businesses, including liquefaction facilities, (iv) statements regarding the business operations and prospects of third-parties, (v) statements regarding potential financing arrangements, (vi) statements regarding future discussions and entry into contracts, and (vii) statements relating to Cheniere’s capital deployment, including intent, ability, extent, and timing of capital expenditures, debt repayment, dividends, share repurchases and execution on the capital allocation plan. Although Cheniere believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Cheniere’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in Cheniere’s periodic reports that are filed with and available from the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required under the securities laws, Cheniere does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.