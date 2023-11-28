Westlake Royal Building Products Announces Expanded Partnership with SBP-owned U.S. LUMBER and Amerhart

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westlake Royal Building Products™ (“Westlake Royal”), a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK), today announced an expanded partnership with U.S. LUMBER and Amerhart, which are both Specialty Building Products (SBP) brands, that will encompass multiple products and locations. U.S. LUMBER and Amerhart are leading distributors of building materials.

Through this expanded partnership, U.S. LUMBER and Amerhart will add distribution for more of Westlake Royal’s leading brands, including Versetta Stone®, SkyTrim™, Royal® Trim & Mouldings and Cedar Renditions™, across multiple locations in Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

“We look forward to providing our customers with even more customized solutions that fit their needs throughout the country through this expanded partnership with U.S. LUMBER,” said Bill Conlon, vice president of U.S. sales, siding and trim. “We are thrilled to continue to strengthen our relationships and increase the geographic reach of our family of brands.”

U.S. LUMBER is a privately held distributor of specialty building materials serving much of North America. The company founder, Lawrence Newton, started U.S. LUMBER in a single location in Birmingham, Alabama in 1988. In more than 30 years since its founding, U.S. LUMBER has grown geographically by opening new markets organically, and in recent years by acquiring Boston Cedar, NILCO, Midwest Lumber and Alexandria Moulding.

Amerhart started as an insulation and Masonite distributor. After growing throughout the 1950s, a major acquisition occurred in 1963 when Hartman Wholesale purchased American Millwork and Supply. Renamed Amerhart, the combined company moved into a single facility in 1966 and began to focus on distributing wholesale lumber and building materials in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. In 1977, Amerhart moved to a parcel of land and built a 200,000 square foot covered warehouse in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This same plot of land houses the company’s corporate headquarters and Green Bay branch today.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram and "Like" us on Facebook.

