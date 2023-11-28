True Classic Selects parcelLab to Scale International Post-Purchase Operations

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--parcelLab, the premier global provider of post-purchase customer experience software, today announced True Classic has selected parcelLab to upgrade its post-purchase experience. Implementing parcelLab will empower True Classic with the leading global solution to streamline and personalize its post-purchase communications and returns management. With data-backed analytics to optimize strategy, this partnership will uplevel the customer experience.

True Classic has experienced exponential growth since its founding in 2019, and realized that in order to scale, they needed an agile solution that could harmonize customer data and allow more tailored decision-making. Ultimately, to deliver a seamless white labeled customer experience that could drive increased customer loyalty, True Classic chose parcelLab.

After a competitive evaluation of its current and prospective vendors, True Classic selected parcelLab as the only solution that provided full customizability and global capabilities to reach the company’s rapidly growing customer base. parcelLab's implementation team created a data warehouse across the entire organization and automated order communications and returns processing, allowing full visibility into shipping costs, carrier information, rate of returns, and more to empower the team to make data-backed decisions that increased revenue. parcelLab's full data integration also informs a truly personalized post-purchase experience for customers, helping the retailers stand out in the market. True Classic can now proactively address customer trends, product enhancements, and shipping delays.

Since implementing parcelLab’s post-purchase solutions, True Classic has reported the following results over their previous provider:

+34.78% increase in revenue per email.

+22.47% increase in order rate.

+1.87% increase in email click-through rate.

+6.55% increase in email open rate.

“We are always looking for partners in business that we can build a long-term relationship with,” said Breanna Moreno, VP of Customer Experience at True Classic. “parcelLab is not just a vendor, but a partner. The team has been hugely beneficial in helping us uplevel our post-purchase and returns management processes to grow with us as we continue our international expansion. We are constantly striving to put our customers first at True Classic – and centralized, real-time customer analytics provided by parcelLab has been invaluable in driving future business strategy and creating a fully personalized experience for our growing customer base.”

"We are pleased to work with a true pioneer in the retail industry as True Classic scales globally,” said Julian Krenge, Founder and CTO at parcelLab. “We strive to ensure that every retail partner is empowered with the tools they need to grow their business while delivering a polished, impactful post-purchase experience. Our work with True Classic has been very successful, and we are excited to have a long-term retail partner committed to creating delightful experiences for its customers that put it a step above the rest for the future of retail.”

About True Classic

Founded in 2019, True Classic is a US-based, internationally available DTC fashion brand reimagining functional yet fashionable basics and accessories for the modern man. The company offers ultra-soft fabrics, intentional fit and versatility as well as inclusive sizing ranging from S-3XL to fit all men's body types. The company is rooted in philanthropy and True Classic's mission is to make men look good and feel good while inspiring them to do good. Each month, the company donates over 40,000 T-shirts to homeless vets, shelters, and schools alongside a partnership with Tiny House Project. True Classic also always makes sure to be a pioneer in the private sector when it comes to giving back, fulfilling teachers' Amazon wishlists for back to school, providing clothes in natural disaster situations and donating time and resources for humanitarian crises throughout the US. For additional information, please visit www.trueclassic.com or follow on Instagram at @trueclassic.

About parcelLab

parcelLab is the only truly global enterprise post-purchase software provider, enabling brands to increase top-line revenue, decrease operational cost, and optimize customer experience in an unprecedented way. Our award-winning post-purchase platform empowers brands to transform mundane operational touchpoints into the most differentiated and personalized experience, creating unique moments of pure joy for their customers. Trusted by over 800+ brands including IKEA, Chico’s, H&M, and Yeti, we actively manage the post-purchase experience across 175 countries and track shipping data from more than 350 carriers worldwide. Find out more at www.parcelLab.com.