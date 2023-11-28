MoneyLion, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing Partner in Thanksgiving Food Donation Giveaway

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML), a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products and content, announced today that it partnered with 23XI Racing, Bubba Wallace’s Live to Be Different Foundation, and Tyler Reddick to provide meal boxes to multiple organizations and hundreds of families in the Charlotte, N.C. metropolitan area for Thanksgiving.

Recipient organizations included Cooperative Christian Ministry, the Boys & Girls Club in Concord, NC, and the KIPP Academy School and Renaissance West Community Initiative in Charlotte, NC, where Bubba Wallace made a special in-person appearance to help hand out meals. MoneyLion provided a monetary donation of $10,000 to support the food giveaway and Wallace and Reddick also contributed a monetary donation. Meal boxes included Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, stuffing, yams, green beans, cornbread mix, cranberry sauce, corn, macaroni and cheese, brownie mix and drinks provided by Keurig Dr Pepper.

“It was a pleasure to partner with 23XI Racing and help those in need by easing some of the stress during the holiday season,” said Cynthia Kleinbaum, Chief Marketing Officer of MoneyLion. “We’re proud to have donated and distributed food boxes to the community and make Thanksgiving possible for everyone.”

“This is the third year 23XI has come together to provide Thanksgiving meals for families in our area and we are grateful that MoneyLion joined us in this meaningful endeavor,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI Team President. “With the help of MoneyLion and Bubba Wallace’s Live to be Different Foundation, we were able to make a small impact in our community and helped provide quite a few families with the resources for what hopefully made a great Thanksgiving.”

The Thanksgiving giveaway further strengthens the partnership between MoneyLion, NASCAR and 23XI fans, solidifying the company's holistic ecosystem designed to empower, support and elevate users toward their financial aspirations. For more information, please visit www.moneylion.com.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products and content, with a top consumer finance super app, a premier embedded finance platform for enterprise businesses and a world-class media arm. Established in 2013, MoneyLion connects millions of people with the financial products and content they need, when and where they need it.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota and Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota.