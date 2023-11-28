Securonix Joins Wiz Integrations (WIN) to Provide a Unified Approach to Protecting Complex Cloud Environments

ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securonix, Inc., a leader in Unified Defense SIEM, today announced a partnership with Wiz, the leading cloud security company and Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) provider. As part of the Wiz Integrations (WIN) partner ecosystem, Securonix is partnering with Wiz to deliver a unified approach to protecting digital assets, identifying risks, and proactively addressing security threats in the ever-shifting cloud and on-premises environments.

The collaboration combines the advanced security analytics and threat detection capabilities available in Securonix Unified Defense SIEM with Wiz's ability to build a single prioritized view of risk based on a deep cloud analysis across misconfigurations, network exposure, vulnerabilities, and malware. This combined expertise gives enterprise organizations a single pane of glass for monitoring security events and incidents.

“Defending companies from cyber threats is a complex problem that can only be solved when leading technology companies work together to make security solutions more robust and easier to manage,” said Haggai Polak, Chief Product Officer, Securonix. “Our collaboration with Wiz unites two industry leaders and introduces an innovative, cutting-edge approach to defending modern enterprises. This partnership redefines the relationship between cloud security and the SOC by increasing visibility across the security and DevOps stacks. It solves a huge problem for analysts and furthers our mission to deliver valuable products and services that make our customers and partners more secure.”

Securonix Unified Defense SIEM leverages threat chains to correlate and connect seemingly unrelated security events across different layers of an organization's infrastructure. When integrated with Wiz's cloud-specific insights, security teams can understand where a threat or attack is occurring in their cloud environments. This context helps organizations understand the blast radius and how the attack is impacting critical infrastructure. The WIN program enables Wiz and Securonix to share prioritized security findings with context, including inventory, vulnerabilities, issues, and configuration findings. Mutual customers receive the following benefits:

Detect Threats More Effectively - By combining Securonix's advanced security analytics and threat detection and response capabilities with Wiz's cloud-native security posture management and vulnerability assessment expertise, security teams can more effectively monitor for security events and incidents across on-premises environments and the entire cloud estate to mitigate risks in their environment.

Understand Security Incidents in Your Environment – Often, threats happen over a period of time and in different layers within an organization's infrastructure. Securonix Unified Defense SIEM threat chains, based on industry-standard threat modeling, help multiple related events get tagged to the same entity. Combined with cloud-specific insights from Wiz, a security analyst can get a completely correlated understanding of the impact of a threat on their company’s cloud security posture, enabling them to quickly identify, prioritize and remediate risks.

Staying Ahead of Emerging, Cloud-born Threats – Wiz’s world-class cloud security research will enhance Securonix’s continuously updated threat content-as-a-service, ensuring that security analysts and threat hunters stay one step of emerging threats in their organizations’ cloud environments.

"The Wiz and Securonix integration provides mutual customers with advanced cloud risk detection capabilities,” said Oron Noah, Director of Product Management, Wiz. “Wiz analyzes the complete cloud context, while Securonix analyzes behavior analytics. This combined solution quickly identifies anomalies, gives our joint customers a comprehensive view of their cloud environment. This is a winning formula."

The combined value of Securonix and Wiz will streamline security for organizations that are on a cloud journey, regardless of where they may be on that journey. For more information on the Securonix Unified Defense SIEM, please visit https://www.securonix.com/products/unified-defense-siem/.

