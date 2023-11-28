Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Women's Health Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Application (Cancer, Infectious Disease, Osteoporosis, Pregnancy & Fertility, Prenatal), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global women's health diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 31.4 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Rising adoption of point-of-care diagnostics and growing incidence of various chronic and lifestyle diseases are among the key factors stimulating the growth of the market. Besides this, introducing various awareness programs is also anticipated to work in favor the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the market has been bifurcated into hospital & diagnostics centers and home. Hospitals and diagnostic centers accounted for a larger share in the market due to high number of visits to hospitals and more reliable detection.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness significant growth over the coming years. The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing investments in healthcare, growing focus of international device manufacturers on strengthening their distribution networks within the region, and epidemiological shift from infectious diseases to chronic diseases within regional boundaries.

Women's Health Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

Increasing investments by governments and private bodies and rising disposable income are providing a push to the market

Cancer accounted for the highest share in the market in 2017. The segment will register noteworthy growth during the forecast period owing to availability of early detection tests and government initiatives to tackle cancer

Prenatal testing is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the same period owing to rising prevalence of prenatal diseases, increasing maternal age, surging healthcare expenditure, and development of advanced diagnostic tests

Geographically, North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.87% in 2022. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance through 2025, thanks to widening base of diagnostic and imaging centers, mounting cases of cancer, growing awareness about fertility testing, and spiraling adoption of point-of-care testing devices

Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd.

Siemens Aktiengeselischaft

Quest Diagnostics incorporated

Ge Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hologic, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Application outlook

2.2.2. End-use

2.2.3. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Women's Health Diagnostic Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Women's Health Diagnostic Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.4.4. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Women's Health Diagnostic: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Women's Health Diagnostic Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Women's Health Diagnostic Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Cancer

4.3.1. Cancer market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Infectious diseases

4.5. Osteoporosis

4.6. Pregnancy & fertility

4.7. Prenatal

Chapter 5. Women's Health Diagnostic: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Women's Health Diagnostic Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Women's Health Diagnostic Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Hospitals

5.4. Laboratory

5.5. Homecare

Chapter 6. Women's Health Diagnostic Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Outlook

6.2. Women's Health Diagnostic Market by Region: Key Marketplace Takeaway

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Market Participant Categorization

