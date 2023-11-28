A New Era in Family Law: Shayan Family Law, APC Launches in Los Angeles

Nina Shayan Depatie, principal attorney at Shayan Family Law, APC, a full-service family law firm located in Los Angeles. Nina has extensive experience handling high-stakes divorce cases and has been rated a Rising Star by Super Lawyers®. Shayan Family Law, APC's practice includes divorce, child support and custody, spousal support, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, domestic violence, divorce mediation, and other family law-related services. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nina Shayan Depatie, a Super Lawyers® Rising Star, recently announced the founding of Shayan Family Law, APC, a full service family law firm specializing in divorce, child custody and support, spousal support, prenuptial agreements, property division, domestic violence, and divorce mediation.

Based in Los Angeles, Shayan Family Law, APC serves clients throughout Southern California. The firm takes pride in its client-centric approach, which prioritizes its clients’ and their children’s emotional, mental, and financial well-being.

Ms. Shayan Depatie expressed her enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "Shayan Family Law strives to achieve the best results while minimizing the toll that family law matters often take on a family. There’s only one way to do that: put your clients and their families first. That is why I became a family law attorney and why I started this firm. Ultimately, family law matters all lead to new beginnings – some happy, some difficult. My purpose is to support clients at every step on their journey to those new beginnings."

Recognized for her compassion, proficiency, and advocacy in high-stake family law matters, Ms. Shayan Depatie has notched consecutive Rising Stars designations as a top-rated attorney. Prior to founding the firm, Ms. Shayan Depatie served as a partner at a leading family law firm in Century City.

For more information about Shayan Family Law, APC, or to schedule a consultation, please visit shayanlegal.com or divorce.la.

About Shayan Family Law, APC:

Shayan Family Law, APC is a leading family law firm based in Los Angeles, founded by Nina Shayan Depatie. Committed to supporting and guiding clients through all different phases of their lives and relationships, the firm provides comprehensive legal services in areas such as divorce, child custody and support, spousal support, property division, domestic violence, mediation, prenuptial agreements, and postnuptial agreements. Shayan Family Law, APC places the client and children first to set the stage for a better tomorrow. Because life has many new beginnings.