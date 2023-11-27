Wellstar & Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Extend Contract for Additional Four Years

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellstar Health System and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield have reached a multi-year agreement providing Anthem members with continued access to affordable, high-quality care at all 11 Wellstar hospitals, more than 325 medical offices, 35 imaging centers, 11 cancer centers, 91 rehab centers, 18 urgent cares, nine pediatric centers and five health parks. There are more than 3,900 medical staff members and 30,000 Wellstar team members serving people throughout Georgia.

The four-year agreement impacts over 350,000 Georgia Anthem members in the metro-Atlanta area and throughout north and middle Georgia.

Wellstar and Augusta University Health System (AUHS) recently launched a unified health system known in Augusta as Wellstar MCG Health. It’s a partnership committed to investing in cutting-edge medical facilities and infrastructure, strengthening collaborations with rural hospitals, and providing greater access to digital health services and top-notch clinical care, such as the exceptional pediatric care offered by Wellstar and Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

“Strategic partnerships, like ours with Wellstar, work to redefine health, reimagine the health system, and strengthen our communities,” said Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia President Robert Bunch. “I am excited to further our partnership with Wellstar and will continue to work together with our provider partners to creatively address affordability for our members providing long-term stable access to care for our members and employers.”

“As a non-profit health system built from community hospitals, Wellstar exists to enhance the health and well-being of every person we serve. We are in constant pursuit of ways to improve how we provide care and protect the health and well-being of our communities, and as such, we appreciate our long-term relationship with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia,” said Jim Budzinski, Wellstar Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@AnthemBCBS_News or https://www.linkedin.com/company/anthembcbs/ on LinkedIn.

About Wellstar Health Systems

At Wellstar, people are at the center of everything we do. We are nationally recognized for our personal, high-quality care, inclusive culture, and exceptional doctors and team members. We provide access to compassionate, high-quality care through our: 11 hospitals; 325+ medical office locations; 11 cancer centers; 91 rehabilitation centers; 35 imaging centers; 18 urgent care locations; 5 health parks; 3 hospice facilities and 1 retirement village. As a nonprofit health system, we thoughtfully reinvest in prevention, wellness programs and charity care. To learn more about how we care for the communities we serve, visit Wellstar.org.