Eye Health America Announces Newest Acquisition of Medical, Laser, & Surgical Care of Vision and Eye Disease

VENICE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eye Health America (EHA), the integrated eyecare platform in the Southeastern United States, announces its latest partnership with Medical, Laser, & Surgical Care of Vision and Eye Diseases (MLSCVED), marking its 23rd strategic collaboration since 2018.

Located in Venice, FL, MLSCVED, led by Dr. Mark Johnson, MD, FACS, has been delivering ophthalmic services since 1999. This partnership strengthens EHA’s position in the Venice/Sarasota Florida region.

Dr. Johnson expresses excitement, stating, “Our partnership with Eye Health America will be an optimal working environment, enhancing the excellent care we provide with the latest technologies and procedures.”

MLSCVED has a longstanding presence in Venice, fostering strong community relationships in Manatee & Sarasota counties.

John Swencki, Co-CEO of EHA, notes, “Partnering with Dr. Johnson aligns with our patient-centered values, enhancing our growth in Southwest Florida.”

EHA, with 96 physicians across 53 locations, 10 ambulatory surgical centers, and over 1,200 employees in SC, GA, and FL, supports practice groups and ASCs, ensuring the highest quality patient outcomes.

Founded in 2018 by LLR Partners, Clemson Eye, and The Eye Associates, EHA is led by experienced eye care veterans, providing superior support to partner practices.

About Eye Health America

Eye Health America (EHA) is a leading eyecare provider headquartered in Greenville, SC which partnered with ophthalmology practices, optometry practices and ambulatory surgery centers across the Southeast U.S. to providing superior strategic, financial, and operational support for best-in-class eye care. Member practices include Clemson Eye, Piedmont Surgery Center, The Surgery & Laser Center, Carolinas Centers for Sight, Florence Surgery and Laser Center, Southeast Retina Center, Augusta Retina Laser Surgicare, The Eye Associates, Eye Centers of Florida, Surgicare Center, Updegraff Laser Vision, Tampa Bay Eye Surgery Center, West Georgia Eye Care Center, and many other top eyecare providers in the Southeastern US. They offer full-service, integrated eye care from routine eye exams, contact lenses, and glasses to medical ophthalmology and surgery including refractive cataract surgery, cornea, retina, glaucoma, LASIK, pediatrics, and oculoplastics.

To learn more, visit www.eyehealthamerica.com