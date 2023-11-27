Earth Systems, LLC Announces Partnership With Orlando-Based Firm Bio-Tech Consulting

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earth Systems, LLC has partnered with Bio-Tech Consulting as part of its strategy to grow its industry-leading environmental engineering and consulting practice across the United States.

Established in 2003, Bio-Tech Consulting is a full-service environmental consulting firm focused on permitting, environmental assessments, wetlands mitigation, aquatic management, wildlife consulting, land management, and other consulting and environmental compliance services. The acquisition brings expanded capabilities to Earth System’s clients and solidifies the combined company as a market-leading environmental services firm across the country.

“We are very excited about partnering with Bio-Tech given their industry-leading position in ecological services and long-standing client relationships throughout Florida and the Southeast. This transaction is a pivotal step for us as we continue executing our long-term growth plan with Palm Beach Capital to expand both our service offerings and geographical footprint to best serve our growing client base,” stated Rick Ofsanko, Co-President and Co-Founder of Earth Systems.

“We are looking forward to this partnership with Earth Systems as we expand throughout the country and create a leading environmental engineering and consulting firm,” said John Miklos, President and Founder of Bio-Tech Consulting. “This partnership provides us with additional resources to continue executing on our growth strategy and enhances our service capabilities and geographic reach to best serve our clients.”

About Earth Systems

Founded in 1999, Earth Systems is an environmental engineering firm based in Lantana, FL, with 16 offices across 8 states including Florida, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, North & South Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Earth Systems has a 24-year track record of low employee turnover, steady growth, and long-term relationships with a variety of highly selective clients in various markets and industries.

Earth Systems and Palm Beach Capital formed a strategic partnership in August 2022 and both organizations are committed to a long-term growth strategy. Palm Beach Capital’s success in the engineering and environmental services industries spans 20 years and more than 35 transactions.

About Palm Beach Capital

Founded in 2001, Palm Beach Capital is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida. The firm has invested in more than 35 engineering businesses, including the fastest growing engineering firm in 2020, 2021, 2022 as referenced by the Zweig Group. Currently investing out of its sixth committed fund, the firm focuses on high-growth investment opportunities and partners with management teams in management buyouts, recapitalizations and growth equity investments. Since its inception, Palm Beach Capital has made investments in 55 portfolio companies and more than 100 add-on acquisitions, with a focus on engineering, business services, healthcare, and transportation and logistics sectors. For more information, please visit the firm's website at www.pbcap.com.