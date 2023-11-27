Therapeutic Solutions International and Campbell Neurosciences Publish on Nutritional Modulation of the Indolamine 2,3 Dioxygenase Pathway as a Non-Toxic Means of Addressing Depression

ELK CITY, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI), announced today a publication with Campbell Neurosciences and several academic institutions describing the importance of the indolamine 2,3 dioxygenase pathway in depression, as well as modulation of this pathway by QuadraMune®, a multi-patented nutraceutical that is commercially available.

The publication is freely available at PsyArXiv Preprints | Modulation of the Indolamine 2,3 Dioxygenase Pathway as a Means of Treating Depression (osf.io).

“QuadraMune® was developed as an immune stimulator for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and was granted several patents for this indication1,2. Subsequently, the science behind QuadraMune® was validated by numerous independent institutions3,4,” said Thomas Ichim, Ph.D., President, and Chief Executive Officer of Campbell Neurosciences and Board Member of Therapeutic Solutions International. “Through its ability to suppress activation of the indolamine 2,3 dioxygenase pathway, as well as preliminary data reported in our publication, we are eager to explore the utility of this approach in the area of major depressive disorder”.

Campbell Neurosciences is a subsidiary of Therapeutic Solutions International and has developed a blood-based test for suicidal propensity, as well as several therapeutic approaches to immunologically address mental health.

“Depression resistant to conventional medication is considered to be a “Silent Epidemic” and affects up to one of three patients5,” said Noelle Ramos, first author of the publication and consultant to the Company. “Through combining the cutting-edge immunological experiences of Dr. Ichim, as well as the deep neurology and medical knowledge of the other coauthors, I am confident that this paper is a first step in shifting our perception of depression from a strictly biochemical disorder to a more immunological associated condition.”

“QuadraMune® is one of several approaches using science-based nutraceuticals developed by the Company,” said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. “While we are usually reporting on medical advancements accomplished by our regenerative medicine division, the fact that we have products commercialized is an interesting aspect of our company that I suspect will be receiving more attention as the state of our progress advances. The caliber of the current paper’s co authors we see as a positive signal”.

