Charles River® and S&P Global Market Intelligence Announce Collaboration to Streamline Primary Issuance in Charles River® IMS

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced a collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence that will enable firms to automate and streamline primary issuance workflows in the Charles River® Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS).

Charles River’s interface to InvestorAccess, S&P Global Market Intelligence’s digital primary market platform, provides a seamless workflow that allows firms to create and manage orders in a centralized location, access updated deal information, register interest, and indicate order allocations. These capabilities help firms increase efficiency, reduce risk, and enhance access to liquidity.

“S&P Global Market Intelligence offers next-generation workflow tools for the buy side and the integration of InvestorAccess with Charles River® IMS will help clients better manage compressed deal timelines and busy new issuance days,” said Carl James, Head of Fixed Income and Municipal Capital Markets, Networks & Regulatory Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence. “InvestorAccess is a market-leading solution that revolutionizes the primary market by electronically linking buy-side and sell-side workflows, benefiting market participants with integrated workflows for deal terms distribution and real-time communication of orders and allocations.”

“Collaborating with S&P Global Market Intelligence will help our clients improve efficiency, eliminate manual workflows by providing seamless access to primary market new issuances, and enhance access to liquidity,” said Terence Sharkey, Product Manager, Charles River Development. “It will benefit Charles River clients with real-time communications of orders and allocations and distribution of consolidated, standardized deal terms.”

About Charles River Development, A State Street Company

Investment, wealth and alternative managers, asset owners and insurers in 30 countries rely on Charles River® IMS to manage USD ~$58 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street’s middle and back office services, Charles River’s cloud-deployed front office technology forms the foundation of State Street Alpha℠. Charles River helps automate and simplify the investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River’s partner ecosystem enables clients to access the data, analytics, application and liquidity providers that support their product and asset class mix. With a 1700+ global headcount, Charles River serves clients in 11 regional offices. To learn more visit www.crd.com.

(As of Q3 2023)

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $40.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.7 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 42,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2023 includes approximately $58 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Charles River Development - A State Street Company is a wholly owned business of State Street Corporation (incorporated in Massachusetts).

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world’s foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world’s leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

