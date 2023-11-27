Intuit TurboTax Adds New Full Service and Generative AI-Powered Tax Prep Experiences for Tax Filing with Ease and Complete Confidence

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced today the latest evolution of its TurboTax Live Full Service offering will launch on November 30, 2023. TurboTax Live Full Service will match customers to a virtual tax expert or to a local Intuit TurboTax Verified Pro for virtual or in-person tax preparation. The company will also unveil on that date new generative AI (GenAI)-powered innovations rolling out across its TurboTax Online and TurboTax Live products and services, including Spanish language translations across the full product line-up, increasing the ease of tax preparation so every taxpayer or small business can file their taxes how they want with complete confidence.

"Our decades of tax expertise, network of tax pros, and Intuit’s GenAI enable us to serve all taxpayers and small businesses regardless of their tax situation and whether they want to do their taxes themselves, with help along the way or hand them off," said Executive Vice President and General Manager of Intuit's Consumer Group, Mark Notarainni. "Now, all tax filers, including those seeking an in-person connection with a local independent tax expert, Spanish-speaking filers, and small business owners will have a TurboTax experience that gives them confidence that their taxes are done right and they are getting their biggest refund guaranteed."

TAX FILING SOLUTIONS NO MATTER YOUR COMPLEXITY OR HOW YOU’D LIKE TO FILE

TurboTax is delivering a suite of full service, assisted and DIY tax preparation offerings for individuals, families and small businesses. Enabled through Intuit’s generative AI-powered innovations paired with the company’s virtual expert platform, filers can choose to file their taxes themself, with assistance along the way or fully hand off their taxes for a virtual or in-person tax preparation experience and receive the same maximum refund and accuracy guarantee.

TurboTax Live Full Service Offerings

Filers can hand off their taxes from start to finish with TurboTax Live Full Service. Customers will be matched to a tax expert with experience in their unique situation, who will do their taxes for them via one-way video on the same day. Tax filers who used TurboTax Full Service last tax season can also choose to work with the same tax expert this season. New GenAI-powered, Intuit Assist, and Intuit’s AI innovations will make everything from tax expert-matching, document uploading, and data sharing easier, quicker and more streamlined for the customer. It will also arm the tax expert with the power of AI to guide their tax outcome explanations to the customer, provide additional accuracy checks, and other added support.

New for tax year 2023, TurboTax Live Full Service will offer filers who prefer an in-person tax preparation experience the option to meet and build a relationship with a local Intuit TurboTax Verified Pro. Available in most states, customers can visit the TurboTax website and choose an independent Intuit TurboTax Verified Pro in their area, then securely share their tax documents and work with the tax expert either virtually or in-person. Utilizing Intuit’s powerful platform software, AI-powered innovations, and customer support, Intuit TurboTax Verified Pros will offer tax filers the same max refund and accuracy guarantees TurboTax provides through all of its products. In addition to providing TurboTax filers with this new in-person tax preparation experience, Intuit TurboTax Verified Pros now have an opportunity to grow and run their own business with the support of TurboTax, from marketing and customer acquisition to back office and front office capabilities.

TurboTax Live Business Offerings

After a successful launch in tax year 2022, TurboTax Live Business is back. Also launching November 30, 2023, business entities that are partnerships (1065), S-Corps (1120-S) and multi-member LLCs will be matched with tax experts experienced in their tax situation. Small business owners can fully hand their taxes off to a specialized tax expert experienced in the complexities of small business taxes through TurboTax Live Full Service Business, or, in select states, choose unlimited virtual expert help as they file through TurboTax Live Assisted Business. Experts will help optimize business tax savings and provide year-round guidance.

DIY & Virtual Assisted Offerings

On November 30, TurboTax will also launch TurboTax Online and TurboTax Live Assisted products for tax year 2023. Tax filers, regardless of their complexity, will get even smarter, more streamlined tax preparation across all product offerings with the power of GenAI, whether they want to do their taxes themselves, have an experienced tax expert help them along the way, or completely hand their taxes off.

PUTTING THE POWER OF GENAI & TURBOTAX TECH INNOVATIONS IN CUSTOMER HANDS WITH INTUIT ASSIST

From DIY to Full Service experiences, TurboTax customers will start to experience the streamlined, confidence boosting benefits of Intuit’s new generative AI-powered financial assistant, Intuit Assist. Intuit Assist is the only AI-powered financial assistant that uses the combination of decades of domain expertise, rich data, current tax code, Large Language Models, and the TurboTax proprietary tax knowledge engine to provide a streamlined experience and give customers complete confidence in an accurate tax outcome. Within TurboTax products, Intuit Assist combines powerful and relevant contextual tax data sets, with the power of Intuit’s AI-driven expert platform and the accelerated investment the company has made in GenAI to deliver game-changing new experiences:

Personalized Financial Assistant: Regardless of which TurboTax product you choose, from DIY to Live Assisted to Full Service, TurboTax is setting out to make sure customers don’t feel alone during or after their tax filing experience. Whether they choose to get started by uploading their tax data and documents, connecting with one of our experts, or answering some questions about their tax situation, Intuit’s AI-powered document checklist will help customize the experience to only what’s relevant for the customer. It will enable TurboTax and human tax experts to leverage the power of AI to provide fast, personalized answers to their questions, offer tailored insights for their situation, and even deliver recommendations on how to best take action in the future. For instance, when a filer uploads their W-2, TurboTax will proactively identify other likely situations for the customer to review, such as confirming another likely source of income, or a common credit for tax filers like them. TurboTax then surfaces these to the customer so nothing is missed. If the same filer chooses to have a tax expert do their taxes instead, the tax expert is supported with Intuit Assist’s data-backed guidance.

Real-Time Accuracy Checks: As a customer goes through the DIY and Virtual Assisted filing process, Intuit Assist will check for accuracy and completeness along the way. For instance, Intuit Assist will surface missed information, and customers will get guidance for resolving the mistake while they work. This innovation cuts down on document reviews and filer mistakes, addressing them while the customer is entering their information.

Deep Explanations: Thorough and contextual explanations give customers confidence in their tax outcome by offering a detailed breakdown of their comparative numbers from last year and this year. To enable this, we are using a Large Language Model (LLM) trained extensively by our tax experts to understand the nuances of a customer’s tax situation and offer meaningful insights for the individual. If customers are stuck in their return or choose to fully hand their taxes over, we will guide them to a human tax expert who can provide fast answers, personalized insights, and recommendations for their specific situation.

Spanish language experience: Spanish speaking filers who have been searching for and prefer to have a comprehensive Spanish language filing experience will be able to choose to have the TurboTax Online and Live Assisted product, as well as the onboarding experience for Full Service experiences translated to Spanish across all states. Using Intuit’s GenAI and LLMs, multiple TurboTax products now offer on-the-fly Spanish translations, including on mobile and desktop. Spanish filers will be able to engage across the tax filing experience in Spanish, including help content and explanations to better understand specific topics.

All TurboTax Live and TurboTax Online products will be available on November 30, 2023, in English and Spanish at www.TurboTax.com, the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. See product pricing for product forms availability.

