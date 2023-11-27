Warner Bros. Pictures, WaterTower Music and gamma. Announce December 15th Arrival of THE COLOR PURPLE (MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Warner Bros. Pictures, WaterTower Music and gamma. announce their partnership in curating the soundtrack album for the upcoming, newly reimagined motion picture release of The Color Purple. A star-studded musical journey, THE COLOR PURPLE (MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY) features beloved songs from director Blitz Bazawule’s bold new film, in addition to original material inspired by the rich tapestry of the film’s narratives. The album will be available December 15th.

The Color Purple’s preeminent onscreen ensemble delivers stunning performances, creating an emotional journey through Fantasia Barrino’s soulful melodies, Taraji P. Henson’s emotive depth, Colman Domingo’s captivating energy, Danielle Brooks’ powerful resonance, H.E.R.’s contemporary artistry, and Halle Bailey’s radiant vocals. New songs from the film combined with source material from Grammy Award-winning songwriters of The Color Purple musical, Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray, promises an auditory experience that’s both fresh and deeply nostalgic.

New material on this collection, stirred by the story’s rich emotional journey, is exquisitely performed by vocal powerhouses Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Hudson, Keyshia Cole, Jorja Smith, Coco Jones, Ciara, Mary Mary; collaborations include a breathtaking duet by Usher x H.E.R. and a special remix by Missy Elliott.

And finally, the film’s sweeping end credit song, written and produced by lauded hitmaker The-Dream, is performed by the film’s transcendent north star, Fantasia.

The first offering from this musical bounty is its first single, Lifeline, written, co-produced and performed by Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum superstar Alicia Keys. Keys’ production partners include Tricky Stewart (Beyoncé and Rihanna); Marshmello (Selena Gomez, Juice Wrld) and TMS (Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi). Lifeline, released today, is Alicia’s heartfelt ode to the unequivocal comfort emanating from friends, family and community that holds us up as we face life’s challenging moments.

The creative engine for the project includes the film’s executive music producers, Grammy-winning film composer Nick Baxter, Tony-nominated composer and lyricist Stephen Bray, and multimedia artist Blitz Bazawule, who in addition to directing The Color Purple, was co-director on Beyoncé’s Black is King.

Additionally, the album is executive produced by music legend Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders, both of whom produce the new film and collaborated to create the Tony-winning Broadway musical, and gamma. Co-founder & CEO Larry Jackson.

“ I am so immensely proud that the filmmakers and Warner Bros. Pictures chose us to collaborate on a hugely cultural album that musically brings to life this reimagined classic,” comments Jackson. “The Color Purple, in its many iterations, is unquestionably hallowed ground in black culture. Just as film director Blitz Bazawule has done a spectacular job in taking the film to another level artistically, we, too, wanted to bring an equally adventurous, creative take to this expanded soundtrack. Complementing the fabulously infectious musical moments of the new film, we wanted to further celebrate the stories of the film’s protagonists with additional current, contemporary songs that thematically spoke to their relatable experiences and struggles. And deeply influenced by the great, iconic R&B/pop soundtracks of the 1990s, I’ve always wanted to make an ‘Inspired By’ soundtrack that had cultural legends and new artists of a genre come together for a piece of art that defines a moment in time. I feel great pride in what the team at gamma. has creatively achieved with The Color Purple (Music From And Inspired By) and I hope everyone else enjoys what I feel is the BEST R&B soundtrack since some of the most iconic ones of the ‘90s!”

The score for the film, composed by Kris Bowers, will be released on December 25.

ABOUT THE COLOR PURPLE:

Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience The Color Purple, a bold new take on the classic story of love and resilience. Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the film is produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones. The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley, based on the novel by Alice Walker and the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Amblin Entertainment Production, A Harpo Films Production, An SGS Pictures Production/A QJP Production, The Color Purple. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters in North America on December 25, 2023 and internationally beginning 18 January 2024.

ABOUT WATERTOWER MUSIC:

WaterTower Music, the in-house label for the Warner Bros. Discovery companies, releases recorded music as rich and diverse as the companies themselves. It has been the soundtrack home to many of the world’s most iconic films, television shows and games since 2001. INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | YOUTUBE | WEBSITE

ABOUT gamma.:

gamma., founded by CEO Larry Jackson and President Ike Youssef, is a modern media and technology enterprise created to revolutionize the way artists create, distribute, and monetize their content and brand. Announced gamma. repertoire includes a long-term agreement with entertainment icon Snoop Dogg for exclusive rights to market and distribute the iconic Death Row Records catalog including new music from Snoop Dogg and R&B rising star October London; mega, a joint venture with multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning superstar Usher & industry pioneer L.A. Reid; a global partnership with 3x Grammy-nominated, Diamond-certified recording artist French Montana; music from rap’s new queen Sexyy Red through a partnership with Open Shift; a new multi-media project from multi-platinum artist/entrepreneur Russ; and a partnership with multi platinum iconic rapper and mogul Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group. Digital distributor Vydia is a wholly-owned division of gamma.

The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York, London, Miami, Nashville, Lagos and Dubai.

thegamma.com

Vydia.com