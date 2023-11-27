Median Technologies selected for support under the French government's ETIncelles program.

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) is proud to have been chosen to join the ETIncelles scheme, an initiative created by the President of the French Republic, which aims to help 500 high growth potential SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) in their transition to becoming an ETI (Intermediate-Sized Enterprise), by 2027. The ETIncelles program helps SMEs identify obstacles to their growth, especially administrative aspects, with the aim of better overcoming them and acting as a catalyst for their development and conversion into an intermediate-sized enterprise.

For the official launch of the ETIncelles program by President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday November 21, Fredrik Brag, CEO and founder of Median Technologies, was invited to the Palais de l'Elysée along with representatives of the other companies chosen, for a presentation of the main lines and stages in the implementation of the ETIncelles program.

In January 2023, Median Technologies joined the first experimental class of the ETIncelles scheme including 50 companies, a class joined in September 2023 by a second wave of 50 companies. The 100 companies currently supported by ETIncelles are located all over France and represent the wealth of all French industrial sectors.

"We are very proud to have been chosen to join the first class of the ETIncelles program. The growth trajectory Median Technologies has been pursuing since 2019 is based on the very high degree of innovation we bring to the field of new drug development in oncology with our iCRO/Imaging Lab offering, as well as in patient care with our eyonis™1 suite of AI-based medical device software. We are delighted to have the backing of the French government through ETIncelles. We believe the scheme will support our growth ambitions at national level, based in particular on the introduction of a national lung cancer screening program in France. As a reminder, organized lung cancer screening is already in place in the United States, China, Japan, and several European countries, in line with the European Commission's recommendations for its gradual roll-out across Europe”, Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median Technologies, said

Learn more about the ETIncelles scheme here (in French Only).

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and eyonis™ (formerly known as iBiopsy®), our AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label “Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

-------------------

1 Formerly known as iBiopsy®