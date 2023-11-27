Life House Chosen to Manage The Darby in Pennsylvania

BEACH LAKE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life House continues its mission to partner with independent hotel owners with its latest signing of the chic The Darby in Pennsylvania. Avi Kravitz, Co-Founder and CEO of the notable Norman & Jules Toy Store is reimagining The Darby as a passion project and investment in the local community. He has entrusted Life House, celebrated for its synthesis of expertise and innovative technology, to take the helm of the operations.

The Darby, a boutique hotel in Beach Lake, PA, resonates with an intimate charm that appeals to guests seeking authenticity. The key to Life House's strategy for this gem is spotlighting its unique offerings, particularly the forthcoming pool and fresh F&B concept. Drawing from Kravitz's background in branding, Life House plans to drive bottom-line revenue through technological solutions and a sharp revenue management approach. This includes a strategic online presence, search engine marketing, and maximizing repeat guests – a segment contributing notably to the hotel's business.

"We are impressed with Mr. Kravitz's The Darby creation and understand the challenges associated with creating a hotel vision and subsequently executing on it," Rami Zeidan, CEO of Life House, shared. "We love to help owners who share this passion for the creative, but don't have the expertise or tools, to bring it to life and we're pleased to be chosen as stewards of Mr. Kravitz's vision."

Life House will oversee a lean yet capable team to ensure efficient operations tailored to The Darby's specific needs. Their streamlined approach is designed to cater to guests' needs effectively, amplifying the small-town charm and personalized service the hotel promises. With The Darby serving as his foundation in hospitality, Kravitz underscores the importance of expertise and a data-driven approach. The partnership with Life House not only showcases Kravitz's forward-thinking but solidifies Life House's reputation as the partner of choice for first-time hoteliers.

About Life House:

Life House is a vertically integrated hotel management & technology company focused on serving small and medium independent hotels with institutional quality service. Life House uses advanced software & operating systems to increase profitability and reliability for independent hotels throughout North America. Life House was founded in 2017 by real estate, hospitality, and technology veterans and is backed by world renowned private equity and venture investors. The company is ambitiously investing in its operational systems to make hotels far more profitable, predictable, and seamless for owners. To learn more, visit www.life-house.com.

About Avi Kravitz:

Avi Kravitz, the visionary behind the award-winning Norman & Jules Toy Store, has always championed unique and quality experiences. With The Darby, he ventures into the realm of hospitality, applying his branding acumen and vision to craft an exceptional guest experience that promises to leave an indelible mark in Beach Lake, PA, and its close neighbor, Narrowsburg, NY.