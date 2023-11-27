Oshkosh Defense to Produce Medium Equipment Trailers for U.S. Army

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oshkosh Defense announced today that the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA) awarded a production contract for the Medium Equipment Trailer (MET). Oshkosh will partner with Broshuis, B.V to execute the $342 million contract.

The five-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract includes the option for two additional years and calls for Oshkosh to produce an estimated 557 trailers.

The MET is a six-axle trailer designed to be pulled by the Oshkosh Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter (EHET) M1300 Tractor with the ability to obtain European road permissions at required payloads and negotiate highway overpasses. The combined MET and EHET system is capable of transporting military equipment weighing up to 60-tons.

In September 2022, the U.S. Army also selected Oshkosh to produce the Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System (EHETS).

“We appreciate the U.S. Army’s continued confidence in our logistics solutions that play a pivotal role in the swift global deployment of mission-critical equipment,” stated Pat Williams, chief programs officer for Oshkosh Defense. “These trailers, paired with the Oshkosh EHET, are vital to surviving the rigors of modern combat and addressing the challenges of contested logistics.”

Oshkosh Defense will deliver the first trailers in May 2024 to support Product Qualification Testing and Operational Testing.

About Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense is a global leader in the design, production and sustainment of best-in-class military vehicles, technology solutions and mobility systems. Oshkosh develops and applies emerging technologies that advance safety and mission success. Setting the industry standard for sustaining fleet readiness, Oshkosh ensures every solution is supported worldwide throughout its entire life cycle.

Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation company [NYSE: OSK]. Learn more about Oshkosh Defense at www.oshkoshdefense.com.

About Broshuis B.V.

Broshuis B.V. is a 100% family owned, Dutch company and one of the largest specialty trailer manufacturers in Europe. Founded in 1885, Broshuis B.V. is known in the market because of its focus on innovation, quality and safety. They introduced the market changing multi extendible trailers (up to 227 feet), independent and power steered HD suspensions and the refined PL2 pendular axle system which is fitted to the HET trailer. Broshuis B.V. experience and project management, led to numerous contracts for supplying specialty trailers to various militaries in the last decades.

Broshuis BV also provides unique solutions for special transport, since having the right equipment is a critical driver for success. Broshuis BV supplies high quality low loaders, semi-low loaders, flat semi-trailers and container trailers to provide long lasting transport solutions, for various purposes. They provide transport equipment used in agriculture, construction, infrastructure, wind energy and container transport with all its products produced on 1 site of 100.000m2.

Broshuis BV is driven by innovation. They implement innovative solutions by combining experience from the market with their experience and technical know-how which enables Broshuis BV to give the optimum solution to all of its broad customer base from individual operators needs all the way to large multinational customers knowing that they have the ideal product to meet their unique transport solution.

For more information, please visit www.broshuis.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 17,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Power Towers, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, JBT AeroTech and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit www.oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

