IHOP® Brings a Bit of Whimsy to New Menu in Celebration of the Release of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Holiday Spectacle Wonka

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, IHOP® announced it is celebrating the magic of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Wonka with a lineup of limited time only offerings inspired by the new film. IHOP is a must-experience dining destination this holiday season with fun, exclusive menu items and offers that need to be tasted to be believed.

Through this partnership, nine whimsical food and beverage items – including new Wonka’s Perfectly Purple Pancakes and Dreamy Lemonade – will bring the joy of Wonka’s world to IHOP guests’ plates at participating restaurants nationwide now through January 7. Additionally, kids 12 and under can eat free every day from 4pm-10pm, with the purchase of an adult entrée.*

“IHOP has established itself as a highly creative and collaborative theatrical partner in the family dining category, and the latest Wonka menu is the brand’s most creative partnership yet,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “Every good thing in this world started with a dream, and we are excited to continue serving more joy to more people every day and bringing families together for breakfast, lunch or dinner with this innovative menu of original items, inspired by the story of Willy Wonka.”

Hitting theaters nationwide December 15, Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. Both the restaurant and movie serve joy and bring magic into people’s lives by encouraging dreamers to keep dreaming.

IHOP’s new menu features whimsical, craveable items including:

Wonka’s Perfectly Purple Pancakes: Purple buttermilk pancakes layered with creamy cheesecake mousse & topped with purple cream cheese icing, whipped topping and gold glitter sugar.

Hoverchoc Pancake Tacos: 3 silver dollar chocolate pancakes folded & filled with chocolate chips, creamy cheesecake mousse, fresh sliced strawberries & a chocolate drizzle. Served with extra strawberries on the side.

Daydream Berry Biscuit: Warm and flaky buttermilk biscuit split and filled with creamy cheesecake mousse, a mixed berry topping, topped with purple cream cheese icing and powdered sugar.

Jr. Magical Breakfast Medley: 1 Wonka’s Perfectly Purple Pancake, 1 scrambled egg, 1 bacon strip and 1 pork sausage link.

Willy’s Jr. French Toast Dippers: Sliced French toast with a side of fresh strawberries, banana and chocolate dipping sauce.

Dreamy Lemonade: Prickly pear-flavored lemonade served with a cream cheese icing rainbow sprinkle rim and topped with a cloud of cotton candy. Create your own magic by stirring in the cotton candy.

Scrumdiddlyumptious Strawberry Hot Chocolate: Hot chocolate flavored with strawberry syrup, topped with whipped topping, a drizzle of chocolate sauce and gold glitter sugar.

Fantastical Wonka Burger: 100% USDA Choice Black Angus beef steakburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, four-cheese blend, avocado, 2 strips of bacon, fried hash browns, IHOP sauce & a ranch drizzle on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side.

The limited-time only, Wonka-inspired menu is available at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide from Monday, November 27 through Sunday, January 7. For more information or to find the nearest restaurant, visit IHOP.com.

*Limit one free kids meal per adult entrée order. For a limited time at participating locations. Drinks not included unless specified. Not valid with any other discounts or coupons. Dine-in only.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 65 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, lunch and dinner. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers, Hand Crafted Melts, Burritos & Bowls and more. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of June 30, 2023, there are 1,790 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states, two U.S. territories and 13 countries outside the United States. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Pasadena, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

ABOUT Wonka

From Paul King, writer/director of the “Paddington” films, David Heyman, producer of “Harry Potter,” “Gravity,” “Fantastic Beasts,” “Barbie” and “Paddington,” and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the “Paddington” films, “Jurassic World: Dominion”) and Luke Kelly (“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you’re lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane, Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, with Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. The film also stars Natasha Rothwell, Rich Fulcher, Rakhee Thakrar, Tom Davis and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.

Simon Farnaby & Paul King wrote the screenplay, based on a story by King and characters created by Roald Dahl. Michael Siegel, Cate Adams, Rosie Alison and Tim Wellspring are serving as executive producers. King’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Chung-Hoon Chung, Oscar-nominated production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Mark Everson, Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming and composer Joby Talbot. Neil Hannon of the band The Divine Comedy is writing original songs for the film.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, a Heyday Films Production, a Paul King Confection, “Wonka,” set to open in theaters and in IMAX internationally beginning 6 December 2023 and in North America on December 15, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.