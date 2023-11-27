Robin Hood’s Riches Arrives at Springbok Casino

JOHANNESBURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Golly, what a day. Tis the season for giving, and Springbok Casino welcomes a brand new pokie featuring one of the most generous guys in folklore.

From Merry Christmas to merry men, Robin Hood’s Riches arrives this December – a 5x3, 50-payline pokie set in the iconic setting of Sherwood Forest. Join our famous protagonist on a mission to take big, big wins from the rich.

Fire your arrow at the features in this classic and colourful caper. Stacking Wilds means stacking coins, topping up your Treasure Chest and launching the Spin ‘N Win feature. Set that off and a 3x3 coin game board will appear, leading to instant cash prizes or even the jackpot. Cha-ching!

Scatters can trigger anything up to 20 Free Games, while Robin Hood’s expert archery can appear out of nowhere – shooting extra wilds onto the reels, some of which contain magical multipliers of up to 3x.

You can play Robin Hood’s Riches from 20th December, where it will be found in the casino lobby – and available via Download, Instant Play and Mobile at the home of slots in South Africa, Springbok Casino.

Daniel Van Wyke, Springbok Casino Manager, said: “Get your eye in with Springbok Casino’s newest arrival, Robin Hood’s Riches. This brilliant new pokie really hits the bullseye.

“Everyone knows the story of Robin Hood, now you can relive it with this picture perfect pokie. Take it for a spin and you could be the one stealing a glut of glimmering gold!”

