Mattel to Participate in the 2023 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that Ynon Kreiz, Mattel’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Anthony DiSilvestro, Mattel’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 6 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time.

The webcast will be available on Mattel’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com/ under ‘Events and Presentations.’ To listen to the webcast, log onto the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the live webcast.

