PowerSchool and AMISA Partner to Bring Digital Transformation to International Schools Across Latin America

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced a partnership with the American International Schools in the Americas (AMISA) as part of the continued expansion of PowerSchool’s Global PowerPartner Program. The partnership with AMISA will support the expansion of PowerSchool’s channel partner program and deliver PowerSchool Schoology Learning, PowerSchool SIS, PowerSchool Enrollment, PowerSchool Ecollect Forms, and PowerSchool Naviance CCLR to education institutions in Latin America.

“We're thrilled to partner with AMISA to empower American International Schools in Latin America with industry-leading technology to support student success,” said Stewart Monk, Senior Vice President & General Manager, International at PowerSchool. “We've seen the impact modern, cloud-based, integrated education technology has on student outcomes and are excited for the benefits to be realized by the educators and students AMISA supports.”

Through this partnership, AMISA will focus on providing PowerSchool products to the over 100 American International Schools in Latin America that are members of AMISA and the Tri-Association. AMISA will have dedicated staff to sell and market the PowerSchool portfolio to its member schools.

“The American International Schools in the Americas (AMISA) seeks to provide innovative programs and fiscally sustainable services to enhance the quality of education in our schools. Therefore, we are very pleased to be able to partner with PowerSchool to provide access to PowerSchool products like Schoology, a game-changing Learning Management System, and their industry leading Student Information System,” said Dereck Rhoads, Executive Director at AMISA. “We are excited about the positive impact this partnership will have on our educators, students, and families as it compliments and aligns with the School Services, Educator Recruitment, and Professional Develop opportunities AMISA provides.”

The PowerPartner Program, a global channel partner initiative, leverages PowerSchool’s regional channel partners to support localized marketing, sales, and customer deployment efforts. The rapidly expanding program currently includes PowerSchool channel partners who serve customers across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

About AMISA

AMISA formed in 1961 and was formally founded in the U.S. in 1977 as a non-profit 501(C) 3 association: to discover and develop ways and means for improving understanding through international education; to improve upon the quality of teaching and learning in Association schools; to facilitate communication and cooperative action between and among all Association schools; and to facilitate cooperative action with national, state, local or non-governmental agencies in the field of international education. In 2021 the Association of American Schools in South America (AASSA) changed its name to the American International Schools in the Americas (AMISA).

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to empower educators, administrators, and families to ensure personalized education for every student journey. PowerSchool offers end-to-end product clouds that connect the central office to the classroom to the home with award-winning products including Schoology Learning and Naviance CCLR, so school districts can securely manage student data, enrollment, attendance, grades, instruction, assessments, human resources, talent, professional development, special education, data analytics and insights, communications, and college and career readiness. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students in more than 90 countries and over 16,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States. Learn more at www.powerschool.com.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.