KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Auxilior Term Funding 2023-1, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Auxilior Term Funding 2023-1, LLC (Auxilior 2023-1) and equipment ABS transaction.

Auxilior 2023-1 represents Auxilior Capital Partners, Inc.’s (Auxilior or the Company) first equipment ABS. Auxilior is an independent finance company founded in 2020 and located in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company provides financing to small- and medium-sized businesses in three finance program groups: construction and infrastructure group, transportation and logistics group and franchise finance group. Auxilior’s management team has significant experience founding and growing commercial finance companies. The originations strategy is vendor-focused, using managements’ relationships with vendors and manufacturers to develop private label and sales-catalyst programs. Auxilior is privately held, primarily by Mizuho Financial Group, a large global bank, Marubeni Corporation, a global fortune 500 company and Patriot Financial Partners, a private equity firm specialized in investing in North American banks. As of September 30, 2023, Auxilior’s portfolio totaled $1.2 billion in net investment across 5,551 contracts and 4,437 customers.

Auxilior 2023-1 will issue seven classes of notes, including a short term money market tranche. Credit enhancement includes a reserve account, overcollateralization, subordination for senior classes and excess spread. The aggregate securitization value of the portfolio as of October 31, 2023 is $386.39 million (Cutoff Date ASV). The Cutoff Date ASV is based on the projected loan and lease cash flows, as well as the residual value of the related equipment, discounted at a statistical discount rate of 10.20%. The Cutoff Date ASV includes 3,760 contracts for an average Cutoff Date ASV of $102,762.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.