Genesee & Wyoming’s Rail Link, Inc. Switching Subsidiary Wins Five New Contracts across Multiple Industries and Geographies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) today announced that its railcar switching subsidiary, Rail Link, Inc., has secured five new contracts across the U.S. since September.

Under these agreements, Rail Link will handle:

Renewable biofuels and liquid petroleum gases for a facility in southern California;

Wood chips, chemicals and containerboard for two large paper manufacturers – one in Savannah and another in South Carolina;

Automobiles for a Texas port; and

Aggregates for a construction materials company’s Texas plant.

“Rail Link’s value proposition and longstanding experience with a variety of commodities are clearly resonating with customers in multiple industries and geographies who are looking for safe, efficient and competitive transportation services,” says Jason Bradt, vice president of Rail Link operations. “We can tailor our service based on individual customers’ needs, which also adds flexibility to our overall package.”

In addition to railcar switching, Rail Link will provide these five customers with railcar loading, unloading, cleaning and repairs as well as track inspection.

More information about Rail Link, which was founded in 1996, and its suite of services can be found at https://gwrr.com/industrial-switching.

About Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

G&W owns or leases 116 freight railroads with 7,300 employees serving 3,000 customers. The company’s North American operations include 111 short line and regional railroads that serve 43 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces over more than 13,000 track-miles. G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 30 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, and industrial railcar switching and repair. G&W is owned by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, L.P. and GIC.