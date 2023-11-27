Intel Granulate Optimizes Databricks' Data Management Operations

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intel® Granulate™, Intel’s flagship software performance offering, today announced a new collaboration with Databricks to merge Intel Granulate’s autonomous, continuous optimization solutions with Databricks’ robust Data Intelligence Platform under the Databricks Partner Program. Designed to help customers derive greater scalability, this collaboration intends to enhance performance, reduce costs and increase efficiency across data management operations.

“ The Databricks platform represents a significant leap toward the performant future of Spark SQL. When combined with the unique orchestration and tuning abilities that Intel Granulate provides for analytics workloads, the performance and cost benefits for data engineers grow significantly,” said Asaf Ezra, co-founder and general manager at Intel Granulate.

Seamlessly Reduce Big Data Costs

Capable of lowering cloud costs by 20% and reducing response times by an average of 35%, Intel Granulate stands at the forefront of autonomous, application-level performance enhancement, without requiring code changes or manual engineering effort. As a core product in Intel’s enterprise software portfolio, Intel Granulate consistently delivers visible results in as little as one to three weeks.

Databricks facilitates an open approach to data sharing, allowing teams to collaborate across platforms while securing and governing live datasets, models, dashboards and notebooks. The Databricks platform unifies data teams, streamlining data ingestion and management, and ensures that data lakes seamlessly manage all structured, semi-structured and unstructured data. It also forms the foundation of Databricks’ native machine learning capabilities.

Scalable Solutions for Modern Data Teams

Databricks’ platform becomes even more budget-friendly when paired with Intel Granulate’s runtime optimization and orchestration capabilities, making data management and engineering more efficient while simultaneously reducing response times and ensuring rapid, reliable and secure data applications for users.

Intel Granulate envisions a future where data management and sharing are not just open and collaborative, but also characterized by unmatched performance and cost efficiency. This collaboration signals a step toward making this vision a tangible reality, combining Intel Granulate’s autonomous optimization capabilities with the open data management facilitated by the Databricks platform.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Notices and Disclaimers:

Intel technologies may require enabled hardware, software or service activation. No product or component can be absolutely secure. Your costs and results may vary.

For more information, contact Granulate.io.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.