Alliant Insurance Services’ World Food Derby Raises $2.3 Million for At-Risk Communities

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliant Insurance Services employees came together once again and raised more than $2.3 million in combined cash, food, and essential item donations in the company’s 2023 World Food Derby competition. The outstanding efforts of employees across the company help to provide critical relief to at-risk communities around the globe. In addition, Alliant employees joined forces and contributed nearly 1,700 volunteer hours to numerous deserving organizations.

Created to support both local and global communities, World Food Derby is Alliant’s annual initiative to fundraise and volunteer time to help end world hunger in conjunction with World Food Day on October 16. The 2023 Derby was expanded to include non-food-related organizations that are making a significant community impact.

“It is inspiring to see the teamwork, camaraderie, and compassion of Alliant employees as they come together to address the pressing need of food insecurity and pitch in to help communities and those in need,” said Diana Kiehl, Chief Administrative Officer of Alliant and head of the company’s philanthropy program. “Each year, the World Food Derby has grown in size and scope, enabling us to extend a helping hand to families, youth, the homeless, veterans, and so many other deserving individuals and causes.”

As part of the Derby, Alliant designated three charitable organizations that employees also could choose to support. A special $15,000 company match was provided for donations made by Alliant employees to Operation Homefront, Street Soccer USA, and Covenant House.

In addition to the World Food Derby competition, Alliant supports a broad array of programs and charitable organizations throughout the year while encouraging and empowering employees to pursue causes that matter to them. This organization-wide approach employs collaboration and stewardship to ensure Alliant makes the widest positive impact possible both today and long into the future.

2023 marks the 15th year Alliant has participated in World Food Day.

