MGT Insurance Achieves Rapid Growth, Sustained Profitability and A- Rating from AM Best Following Launch

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MGT Insurance, a tech-enabled risk solutions platform focused on the commercial property and casualty (P&C) market, today announced its momentum in the insurance sector, marked by consistent profitability, strong growth, and an A- rating from AM Best.

MGT Insurance continues to gain traction following last month’s announcement of its completed acquisition of CM Select Insurance Company, from Church Mutual Holding Company Inc. AM Best's A- rating signifies the company’s financial strength and commitment to financial excellence, underscoring its reliability as a trusted insurance provider.

“Our A- rating is not just a mark of financial strength and stability; it’s a nod to our pursuit of excellence in the industry,” said Michael Topol, co-founder and co-CEO of MGT Insurance. “We maintain high standards, infusing a fresh perspective to ensure our partners and clients thrive. This rating is an important step as we work toward our goals as a company.”

MGT Insurance is seeking new talent to join its growing team to support its ambitions in the industry. Open positions span key areas like product & underwriting and technical roles, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and expertise.

“Our success is a testament to our exceptional team,” said Graham Topol, co-founder and co-CEO of MGT Insurance. “Every member of our company plays a pivotal role in our platform's creation, strengthening, and growth. As we look to the future, we welcome individuals who share our values and passion for making insurance better for everyone.”

Prospective candidates interested in joining MGT Insurance are encouraged to explore opportunities via the company's website.

For more information about MGT Insurance, please contact info@mgtinsurance.com.

About MGT Insurance

MGT Insurance is a tech-enabled risk solutions platform that improves commercial P&C insurance for both the broker and the policyholder. MGT is ushering in the next evolution of commercial insurance and working to move the industry forward through the use of modern technology, better processes, and a rock-star team. We address common insurance pain points while honoring the knowledge, history, and innovation that are the hallmarks of the industry today. For more information or business development inquiries, please reach out to info@mgtinsurance.com. For media inquiries, contact mgtinsurance@calibercorporate.com.